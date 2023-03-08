 

'He had a lot ahead for him': Hundreds gather to mourn slain Chicago officer

  • Mourners wait in line to enter the wake Wednesday for Chicago police Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso at the Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn.

  • A prayer card shows a picture of Chicago police Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso outside the officer's wake Wednesday in Oak Lawn.

By Michael Loria
Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 3/8/2023 9:27 PM

Before the doors of Blake-Lamb Funeral Home were even open, dozens of people -- many in uniform, some not -- were already in line to get inside to pay their respects to Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso, who was shot and killed last week.

People waiting to enter huddled inside a tent adjacent to the Oak Lawn funeral home. Dozens of officers, including two on horseback, stood in front. And a fire engine parked across from the funeral home extended its ladder over 103rd Street with an American flag hanging at the end.

 

They all were there for the same reason: to celebrate the life of an officer shot to death at 32.

"He had a lot ahead for him," said Ald. Silvana Tabares, whose 23rd Ward includes the section of Marquette Park where Vásquez Lasso lived with his wife and daughter.

"It's a sad day for the city of Chicago. Their pain is our pain," Tabares said, referring to the officer's family.

See the full story at chicago.suntimes.com.

