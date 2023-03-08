Gilberts 'Meet the Candidates Night' canceled
Updated 3/8/2023 5:19 PM
The League of Women Voters of the Elgin Area has canceled its "Meet the Candidates Night" for Gilberts village board candidates.
The event had been scheduled for Thursday, March 9.
