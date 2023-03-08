First Elgin cannabis dispensary may open this summer, but some neighbors not so high on it

Elgin's planning and zoning commission planted the seeds this week for the city to have its first retail cannabis dispensary open to the community this summer.

A dispensary is high on the list for several city council members with eyes on the proper business mix for the city. But the immediate neighbors to the dispensary, including two existing businesses that cater to children, aren't as high on the idea.

The High Haven Dispensary pitched plans to move into a 3,200-square-foot vacant retail space in the strip mall at 353-355 S. Randall Road. Residents may know the property for the drive-through Dunkin' Donuts the city council approved a couple of years ago.

The dispensary is co-owned by former Elgin resident Mahja Sulemanjee Bortocek, who has extensive experience in marketing and operations in the health care industry. She and her business partner, Monsaur Othman, own and operate a dispensary that's combined with a bowling alley in Bay City, Michigan.

The company won five of Illinois' dispensary licenses in a recent lottery. Two of those licenses are for the Chicago metro area. They want to use the first of those two licenses to open in Elgin.

"I'm an Elginite," Sulemanjee Bortocek told the commission. "I'm delighted to be proposing the first dispensary in Elgin. It's our goal to be transparent to the community and answer any questions they have. We provide a lot of safety and security to any community we come to."

Her team detailed a 24-hour security plan, including two security guards, cameras, a safe for cannabis storage and multiple, secured entryways. Many of those security features are based on state requirements for cannabis dispensaries, but the plan also received the stamp of approval from the Elgin Police Department.

Suleman Bortocek said crime data doesn't support some public perception of security risks for cannabis dispensaries. She said she's aware of one break-in at a Chicago facility nine years ago that was an inside job, but no other incidents.

"These are highly secure areas," she said.

Neighbors were not convinced, particularly Julie Lyman, who was one of several residents who live in the 40-unit, multifamily residential development to the east of the property to oppose the plan.

"I'm angry about this," Lynam said. "Each and every one of you would be upset if it was by your house. I'm all for (a dispensary), just not in that location. That traffic is going to be coming through our neighborhood. They have security. Who is going to protect us?"

The employees and owners of the Kumon tutoring center also oppose the plan, citing their preschool-through-12th-grade clientele. City officials said laws prohibit dispensaries near primary or secondary schools, but the Kumon private business doesn't meet the definition of a school.

Chris Keller owns the Top Shelf trading cards business in the same strip mall. He said his target demographic is also young people. He hosts family nights and birthday parties at his business, and he doesn't want a dispensary as a neighbor.

"My fear is this is going to turn into a parking lot full of people waiting to get their marijuana," Keller said. "When my kids are trying to have a birthday party, there's going to be guards out there taking delivery of marijuana. That's just silly. Is there common sense? Or is it dollars and cents?"

After hearing the concerns of the residents, plan commissioners unanimously agreed the project does make good sense for the site. They voted 6-0 to send a positive recommendation to the city council.

The council has the final say on whether or not the project moves forward. If approved, Suleman Bortocek said, she plans to open the shop this summer.