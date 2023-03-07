Preckwinkle chooses a side in Chicago mayor's race, endorses Johnson

It was a clash of educators Tuesday as Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle endorsed county Commissioner Brandon Johnson for Chicago mayor, while former Chicago Public Schools chief Paul Vallas received an influential principal's support.

"Brandon and I both came to public service as teachers," Preckwinkle said outside City Hall.

As commissioner, Elgin native Johnson has been "focused on working families. He successfully championed efforts to bring more transparency and equity to public safety," Preckwinkle said. "He's been a leader in county efforts to eliminate crushing medical debt. He's also been a stalwart supporter of small businesses."

At Vallas headquarters, retired Whitney Young Magnet High School Principal Joyce Kenner said Vallas "deserves this position because he has lived this leadership. He's been budget director of the city of Chicago and CEO of Chicago Public Schools. Taking care of money in the city, which we need, and taking care of our school system, which we need. He is a proven leader."

Since surpassing Mayor Lori Lightfoot in the Feb. 28 election, both candidates have lost no time taking jabs at each other and touting endorsements in the April 4 runoff.

Vallas, who has managed school systems in Philadelphia and New Orleans, was backed by former Secretary of State Jesse White last week.

Johnson, who's worked as a Chicago Teachers Union organizer, was endorsed Monday by veteran congressman Danny Davis.

The relationship between the city and suburbs is sometimes fraught and much depends on the Chicago mayor's agenda. Former Mayor Rahm Emanuel was blamed for relocations of corporations such as Oak Brook's McDonald's or Deerfield's Mondelez International to Chicago.

Asked about the issue, Preckwinkle said that "as a county executive and somebody that's worked on regional issues, I think regional collaboration is really critical. But I'm here to support (Johnson) because I want him to be mayor of the city of Chicago. I'll worry about the relationship between the city and the suburbs and our other counties."