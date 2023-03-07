Police recover accomplice vehicle used in Libertyville-area carjacking

Taylor Shepherd and her son were the victims of a carjacking last month in the Libertyville area. Courtesy of Shepherd family

Authorities have recovered a stolen white BMW that was used in a carjacking last month in the Libertyville area, the Lake County sheriff's office announced Tuesday.

Two carjackers in the BMW pulled into 34-year-old Taylor Shepherd's driveway just as she arrived home on Feb. 23 and stole her Volkswagen with her 2-year-old son inside. The carjackers ran over Shepherd in the process.

The boy was found in a parking lot on the 2200 block of Lakeside Drive in Waukegan and was reunited with his family.

Shepherd's Volkswagen later was recovered in a parking lot near Casimir Pulaski Drive and Route 43 in Waukegan.

The stolen BMW was found in Waukegan, the sheriff's office said, and the case remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.