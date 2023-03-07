Authorities: Lake County jail inmate attacked guard, tried to escape

Additional charges were levied against a Waukegan man being held at Lake County jail, who officials said attacked a guard and tried to escape while being transferred from a cell to the Waukegan courthouse last week.

Jim Ayala, 21, attacked and tried to steal the Taser of a corrections officer who opened his cell at around 11:20 a.m. on March 1, Lake County Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said Tuesday.

Ayala was unable to take the weapon, which was secured in the guard's holster, but he did grab a spare cartridge off the guard and threw it at his head. Covelli said the inmate's throw missed the officer's head by a few inches.

Ayala ran away and was tackled by another corrections officer and eventually handcuffed and returned to his cell. The second officer suffered an injury to his knee in the scuffle and needed to be hospitalized, Covelli said.

Covelli said the escape attempt was captured by security cameras.

After reviewing the evidence, officials charged Ayala with felony aggravated assault, resisting a corrections officer causing injury, attempting to disarm a corrections officer and escaping control of a corrections officer, Covelli said.

A Lake County judge increased Ayala's bail from $50,000 to $250,000, so he now will need to pay $25,000 to be released from jail before his case goes to trial.

Ayala had been taken to jail less than two weeks before his escape attempt on charges of domestic battery and resisting a peace officer, according to court records.

Covelli said the injured officer was treated and released from the hospital but will have a follow-up appointment with other doctors to determine the exact extent of the injury.