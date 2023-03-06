Volunteers needed to deliver meals to DuPage and Kane seniors

The DuPage Senior Citizens Council in Lombard needs volunteers to help deliver shelf-stable meals to seniors in DuPage and Kane counties from March through October.

Volunteers will be picking up nonperishable meals from the main office, 1990 Springer Drive in Lombard, and receive delivery instructions. Volunteers can stay in their cars while meals are loaded into their vehicles from the side doors.

For the month of March, pickup dates and times are as follows: Wednesday, March 29, from 10 to 11 a.m.; Friday, March 31, from 10 to 11 a.m.; and Friday, March 31, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Pickup dates for upcoming months will be announced at a later date.

To sign up to volunteer, visit www.dupageseniorcouncil.org/volunteering/ and fill out the Volunteer Interest Form. For any questions, call (630) 746-0909.