Two Gurnee police officers injured arresting suspects linked to stolen vehicle

Two Gurnee police officers were injured Saturday while arresting suspects linked to a stolen vehicle.

According to police, the officers located an unoccupied stolen vehicle at about 12:50 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of a business in the 6100 block of Grand Avenue.

After viewing security video, police identified two suspects who arrived in the vehicle and found them inside a department store, authorities said.

Officers arrested Jasmyn C. Schiller, 23, of Silver Lake, Wisconsin, but a second suspect, identified as Lee E. Hernandez, 38, of Beach Park, fled.

Officers later caught Hernandez, but he resisted as they tried to handcuff him. During the struggle, one officer suffered a broken ankle and the other a cut to his hand, according to police.

Hernandez was taken to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan for shortness of breath, but was otherwise uninjured. He is charged with reckless conduct and resisting a police officer, and remained in custody Monday at the Lake County jail Monday on $250,000 bail.

Schiller is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and also was wanted on a warrant in Wisconsin, police said. She remained in the Lake County jail Monday on $1 million bail.

The officer with the broken ankle was treated at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. The other offers was treated at the scene.