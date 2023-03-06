Police: St. Charles man caught stealing from parked cars

A 22-year-old man was charged with nine felony counts after he was caught stealing items from parked cars early Monday morning near the 100 block of Walnut Drive, St. Charles police said.

Charley Soto, of St. Charles, faces three counts of burglary without causing damage, three counts of armed violence and single counts of unlawful possession of a credit card, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a weapon of ammunition by a felon, according to a news release Monday evening.

Police said a 911 caller reported seeing a man entering parked cars. When officers arrived about 5:30 a.m., they found Soto going through a vehicle that did not belong to him, the news release said.

Investigators said Soto was in possession of a credit card not issued to him, two knives, live ammunition and a substance officers believe to be drugs.

Soto is behind bars awaiting a bond hearing.