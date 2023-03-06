Naperville principal leaving for Elmhurst job

Elmhurst Unit District 205 leaders selected Joshua J. Louis, who is currently the principal of Steeple Run Elementary School in Naperville, to be the next principal of Sandburg Middle School, officials said Monday.

Louis was chosen from 71 applicants and emerged as the preferred choice after two rounds of interviews, according to a news release issued Monday.

"In each role, Mr. Louis has held, he has routinely demonstrated the ability to build extraordinary relationships, develop the capacity of others and implement data-driven approaches to achieve success," District 205 Superintendent Keisha Campbell said. "We are excited to see the positive impact that Mr. Louis will undoubtedly make."

Louis has been principal at Steeple Run Elementary in Naperville Unit District 203 since July 2017. In 2022, his school earned a Blue Ribbon award through the U.S. Department of Education.