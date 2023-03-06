Meet Jacobs High School's next principal March 13

Jacobs High School students and parents will have a chance to meet their next principal on March 13.

A meet and greet for Chris Testone, who replaces outgoing Jacobs High School Principal Barb Valle, will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the school library.

Testone currently serves as principal at Burlington Central High School and previously served as an assistant principal at Dundee Middle School. "We are excited to see Chris return to District 300," District 300 Superintendent Susan Harkin said.

Testone, whose annual salary will be $153,403, will take the role of principal beginning in the 2023-24 school year.