'Gracious countryside living': Lake Barrington will allow homeowners to keep bees

Under a zoning rule change, Lake Barrington residents can keep bees in home apiaries, like this one. Daily Herald File Photo

Lake Barrington has joined the growing list of suburbs allowing homeowners to keep honeybees in apiaries on their properties.

"Residential beekeeping has become increasingly popular, not just as a hobby but as a way to help the environment flourish," Trustee Therese VanRyne said. "We're pleased that we are able to give Lake Barrington residents the opportunity to take up beekeeping in time for spring and participate in our efforts to preserve and advance the village's native environment."

Under zoning-rule changes enacted last week, amateur beekeepers can have up to two full-sized hives and two smaller nucleus hives. They're limited to single-family lots and agricultural properties.

Additional hives are allowed on properties that cover at least 40,000 square feet.

Apiaries must be at least 30 feet from houses, patios, streets, swimming pools, driveways, playground equipment and other edifices.

Each hive can have up to five frames for bees.

Additionally, signs must be posted alerting people to the beehives.

Beekeepers must register their hives with village hall. The annual fee is $25.

Although a source of anxiety for many people, bees play an important role in pollinating flowers and crops -- in addition to producing honey.

Trees and plants pollinated by honeybees include those that produce almonds, apples, blueberries, cucumbers, melons and pumpkins, according to the Illinois Department of Agriculture's website.

A decline in the wild honeybee population has increased the need for managed honeybee colonies for pollination, the website indicates.

"Bees are vital to the health of our environment and a thriving local ecosystem, and residential beekeeping is just one more way we can help make the village of Lake Barrington an oasis of gracious countryside living," Mayor Kevin Richardson said.

Deer Park, Elgin, Arlington Heights and Elk Grove Village are among the other suburbs allowing beekeeping at home.