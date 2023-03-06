Elmhurst police issue warning about mail theft

Elmhurst police are investigating a recent spate of mailbox break-ins.

A resident reported a U.S. Postal Service mailbox with its door ajar at the northeast corner of First Street and Haven Road about 7 a.m. Monday, police said. The mailbox door appeared to be forced open with an unknown type of pry tool, police said.

Officers later found a second mailbox with its door ajar on the east side of Cottage Hill Avenue, between Park Avenue and Adelaide Street. That box also had its rear door forced open with an unknown pry tool, police said.

Mail that was placed into the two boxes between 4 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Monday may have been stolen, police said.

Authorities are warning about reports of several break-ins to outside U.S. Postal Service mailboxes throughout the Chicago area. Thieves often use the stolen mail to commit identity theft and check forgeries with the stolen documents, police said.

Elmhurst police ask anyone who placed a financial document or check in these particular mailboxes during the time of the break-ins to cancel the document and/or place a fraud alert on their accounts with their financial institutions.

Police recommend residents use the interior lobby mail slot at post offices instead of exterior mailboxes, especially for sensitive mail. Anyone with information or exterior video footage about the mailbox break-ins is asked to call police at (630) 530-3050.