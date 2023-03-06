Coroner: Blunt-force trauma killed man in Sunday crash

A Huntley man died of blunt-force injuries after a truck hit his car Sunday.

The Lake County coroner's office did an autopsy Monday on William Granias, 80.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. in the 45W100 block of Allen Road near Hampshire. A Ford F-150 pickup truck lost control on ice and hit the Toyota Prius that Granias was driving, according to authorities.

Granias was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and was pronounced dead in the emergency room.