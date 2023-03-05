Trustee candidates discuss how Barrington should use new home-rule powers

Top from left, Margot Dallstream and Kate Duncan and, bottom from left, Jason Lohmeyer and Brian Prigge are candidates for Barrington village trustee.

Barrington entered a new era in November, when voters granted the village home-rule powers.

That means village leaders now have greater authority to impose taxes, such as a local sales or gas tax, more flexibility in drafting ordinances and more options to use otherwise restricted revenues, such as from a hotel/motel tax.

The candidates for three trustee seats on the village board in the April 4 election were asked how Barrington should use those new powers.

Incumbent Jason Lohmeyer said home rule will bring advantages to the village.

"We have been holding expenses low in managing our finances," said Lohmeyer, who works as chief financial officer at RMS Lifeline. "The ability to do multiyear contracts is a big deal. It allows us to lock in prices."

Also, he said, from the standpoint of public safety, it gives the village the ability to keep its public safety chiefs beyond their 65th birthday.

"In the past, they were forced to retire," he said.

Brian Prigge, one of two challengers and chief technology officer with Carepoint Healthcare, said home rule offers legislative opportunities to the village.

"One that is currently being considered is crime-free housing," he said of the crime prevention program aimed at reducing unlawful behavior at rental properties

Margot Dallstream, a household manager with a background in the group health insurance industry, said home rule will provide an opportunity for the village to reduce expenses by negotiating multiyear contracts with vendors. It also means the village board will have to use its new powers judiciously.

"I think it will be super important to make sure those decisions are made reflective of the majority of the village constituents and residents," she said.

Incumbent Kate Duncan, an attorney, said home rule will allow the village to hire "lateral" transfers from other police departments.

"It will give us an opportunity to pull from a bigger pool of better officers," she said.

She also said the home-rule sales tax will allow the village to make additional infrastructure improvements while having nonresidents help pay for them.