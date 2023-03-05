Huntley man killed in crash on icy road near Hampshire

An 80-year-old Huntley man was killed Sunday morning when his car was struck by pickup truck driven by a man who lost control of the vehicle on an icy roadway near Hampshire, authorities said.

Kane County sheriff's police said deputies were called to the crash scene on the 45W100 block of Allen Road in Hampshire Township at 9:06 a.m. Sunday.

An initial investigation indicates that a 1997 Ford F-150 was headed east on Allen Road when the driver lost control and veered into the westbound lane, where it struck a 2013 Toyota Prius, sheriff's police said.

The driver of the Prius, William Granias, 80, of Huntley, was flown by helicopter to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver and passenger of the F-150 were released at the scene.

Sheriff's police and the Kane County Drone Team continue to investigate the crash, officials said.

Anyone with information should call the Kane County Investigations Division at (630) 444-1103.