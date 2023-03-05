Des Plaines man charged with attempted murder, unlawful restraint

A Des Plaines man has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated unlawful restraint related to a case of domestic violence Wednesday morning.

Kristofer Allen Michael Thompson, 34, of the 1700 block of Orchard Street, was arrested at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. The victim, a 30-year-old woman, had escaped the home while Thompson slept and had called police from her vehicle, according to a news release from the Des Plaines Police Department.

The victim told officers Thompson returned home from drinking at a bar about 12:50 a.m. and was upset about two people he met that night. Thompson accused the victim of working for the CIA and threatened to kill her with a handgun, the news release said.

Police said Thompson struck the victim several times with his hands and the butt of his gun over the course of several hours. He threatened her life multiple times, often giving her a countdown before stopping at the last moment, police said.

The victim later was treated at a hospital for her injuries.

Thompson's bail was set at $750,000. His next court date is March 14 in Skokie.