Shots fired toward house in Lindenhurst, police say

Lindenhurst police are investigating a report of gunshots being fired at a home early Friday.

Police responded to the 500 block of Deerpath Drive west of Grand Avenue about 1:30 a.m. after someone reported hearing what was described as gunshots outside the home.

Unidentified physical evidence was found in the street supporting the report, according to police.

Additional evidence was identified supporting gunshots being fired toward the home's residents, police said, but did not elaborate.

Nobody with gunshot wounds was found and no one inside the home was injured, police said in a news release Friday.

Preliminary indications led investigators to believe this was an isolated incident. An update of the situation was not immediately available Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (847) 356-5400 or email police@lindenhurst.org.