Two charged in kidnapping from Des Plaines car dealership; victims tortured, cops say

Two suburban men have been charged in the February kidnapping and torture of a Des Plaines car dealership's two owners and an employee, police said Friday.

Police are working to identify and locate several accomplices who remain on the loose.

Brandon Bratcher, 27, of the 6300 block of Church Road in Hanover Park, and George P. Athanasakos, 24, of the 6N200 block of Elmwood Avenue in Wood Dale, are charged with three counts each of aggravated kidnapping and armed robbery. Bratcher also is charged with residential burglary.

Both are being held without bond in Cook County jail.

The ordeal began about 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at a car dealership on the 600 block of East Northwest Highway. It was carried out by several people wearing ski masks who were armed with rifles and handguns, police said.

"This was a targeted incident," Des Plaines police Cmdr. Matt Bowler said. "They were after money from the business owners."

After binding the victims' hands and feet and covering their heads, the kidnappers stole cellphones, money and other items from the victims, as well as cash from the business and the keys to several cars that were for sale, court documents show.

The victims were forced into a van and driven to a house in Woodstock, according to court documents.

Once there, the kidnappers burned, beat and threatened the victims and demanded money. While that was happening, accomplices went to one of the victim's homes in Chicago and stole property, documents show.

Early the next morning, the victims were driven back to the dealership in the van. After the kidnappers fled in vehicles taken from the business, the victims left the van and fled. They called police later that day.

One of the victims recognized Athanasakos and Bratcher from prior auto-related dealings, Bowler said.

Athanasakos was arrested Feb. 16 in a car in Palatine, police said. Property belonging to one of the victims was found in the car, documents show.

A subsequent search of the data on Athanasakos' phone indicated he'd been planning the attack since January, authorities said.

Athanasakos initially appeared in court Tuesday and is scheduled to return March 14.

Bratcher was arrested Wednesday in Arlington Heights, police said. He appeared in court Thursday and is scheduled to return Tuesday.