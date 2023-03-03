League of Women Voters hosting forum for Naperville Park District board candidates

The League of Women Voters is hosting an online forum for the Naperville Park District board candidates.

The candidate forum, scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, March 6, is free but registration is required.

All the candidates running in the April 4 election -- Michelle Haghighi, Christopher Jacks, Rich Janor and John Risvold -- are scheduled to appear. The four candidates are vying for three open seats.

The candidates will present opening statements, and then questions will be asked to each of them. Following the questions, closing statements will conclude the forum.