Lake County property transfers for Jan. 24-25, 2023

Antioch

$95,000; 1010 Spafford St., Antioch; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Capco Real Estate Holdings LLC to Christopher Millar

Beach Park

$350,000; 38177 N De Woody Road, Beach Park; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by William Herman to Alexis Salgado

$160,000; 11146 W Wadsworth Road, Beach Park; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Tru to Julio Espinoza Quinones

Deerfield

$324,000; 729 Elder Lane, Deerfield; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by James R Rafiner to Tarek M Gana

Fox Lake

$230,000; 29 S Lake Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Joel Gregerson to Michael A Winters

$200,000; 1126 N Oakwood Drive, Fox Lake; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Steven E Short to Muhammad Saghir Khan

$74,500; 54 Vail Colony Unit 2, Fox Lake; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by William P Barron Jr to Linda Parks Milliken

$60,000; 55 Vail Colony Unit 5, Fox Lake; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Kenneth Phu to Jolanta E Surowiec

Grayslake

$340,000; 912 Chesapeake Blvd., Grayslake; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Meluch Joint Trust to Naveen Reddy Muskula

$262,000; 486 Buckingham Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Sharon Martin to Shan Rajani

$175,000; 888 E Belvidere Rd Unit 102, Grayslake; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Naseem A Chaudhry to Meridian Realty Group Inc

Gurnee

$485,000; 7461 Bittersweet Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Bradley J Mundy to Chad James Pickens

$345,000; 4757 Kings Way N, Gurnee; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Denise A Patterson to Sean Pike

$256,000; 1086 Oakwood St., Gurnee; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Berliner Trust to Karina Medina Amador

$205,000; 36364 N Edgewood Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Shawn B Depke to Roman Rafael Arciniega

$200,000; 1606 Silvergate Court, Gurnee; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Dihel Trust to Joy E Wilkins

$166,000; 17533 W Walnut Ln Unit 3B, Gurnee; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Steven Sutton to Cynthia Padilla Gaytan

$138,000; 650 Whitney Ct Unit 111, Gurnee; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Bugajski Trust to Sarah Anne Shecterle

Hawthorn Woods

$725,000; 187 Sycamore Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Ronald J Paniak to James Temple

Highland Park

$263,000; 343 Park Ave Unit 5E, Highland Park; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Hilary Towbin

$225,000; 419 Bloom St., Highland Park; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Howard Lipsky to Matthew Pasulka

Highwood

$580,000; 250 Sard Place, Highwood; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Framework Properties LLC to Sean Freeman

Island Lake

$185,000; 27581 N Hickory St., Island Lake; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Joseph Jacknick to Jared Ewert

Lake Forest

$615,000; 688 E Old Elm Road, Lake Forest; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Best Trust to Christian N McCoy

Lake Villa

$490,000; 24444 W Aztec St., Lake Villa; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Lisa K Callahan to Geneva M Wells

$220,000; 36598 N Wildwood Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Kenneth V Strom to Rae M Lichon

$175,000; 136 N Shore Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Adrian Martin to Daniel Scott Breuscher

Lake Zurich

$495,000; 23835 N Echo Lake Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Vrmtg Asset Trust to Nickolas E Gavrilos

$470,000; 20 Old Mill Grove Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by David Ole Kyllo to Michael A Covotsos

$365,000; 556 Shaker Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Aileen Mckeller to Palaniammal Saravanakumar

$290,000; 445 Red Bridge Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by David Patrick Whitenack to Rachael Rybacki

$275,000; 21 E Harbor Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Dembski 2007 Trust to Alexander Sordia

Libertyville

$355,000; 15395 W Fair Lane, Libertyville; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by David J Kelton Jr to Stefan R Houpy

$305,000; 401 7th Ave., Libertyville; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Robert B Hansen to Edwin S Membreno

Lindenhurst

$220,000; 1705 Cherrywood Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Fergal P J Gallagher Jr to Katie M Kozuch

Mundelein

$420,000; 566 Yardley Trail, Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Richard Hahn to Julia Christiansen

$400,500; 2852 Kessler Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Danielle Amato

$386,500; 2856 Kessler Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Francisco S Garcia

$377,000; 2862 Kessler Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Supratik Bose

$376,500; 2664 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Jessica E Wielondek

$372,000; 2666 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Prakash N Toke

$365,000; 2642 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Thomas Byrne

$354,500; 2668 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Scharlene Gordon

$350,000; 2854 Kessler Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Alberto Landaeta

$345,000; 667 N Ridgemoor Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Shawn A Bixler to Mitchell Loren Rodriguez

$245,000; 26281 N Diamond Lake Road, Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Jennifer S Ramos to Rosalba Hinchley

$230,000; 1107 Highland Road, Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Janek Villas

$150,000; 739 S Lake St., Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Martin Carrera to Maria Carrera Avalos

Riverwoods

$650,000; 760 Thornmeadow Road, Riverwoods; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Elaine C Jacobs to Yunho Cha

Round Lake

$375,000; 361 W Cambria Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Fannie Mae to Robert Polacek

$250,000; 407 Haywood Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by American Homes 4 Rent Properti to Maria M Ortiz

Round Lake Beach

$295,000; 1810 Carl Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Arturo Delabra to Norberto Castro

Round Lake Heights

$337,000; 900 Sioux Drive, Round Lake Heights; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Aida Katysheva to Maria Esparza Esqueda

Round Lake Park

$238,000; 222 Highmoor Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by John M Skorodynski to Carolyn J Florczyk

$182,000; 519 Forest Glen Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Kara M Wood to Brian Paley

Vernon Hills

$260,000; 363 Cherry Valley Road, Vernon Hills; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Julie Miller to Michael Enricco Adelizzi

$240,000; 1028 Stockton Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Wyante Wilmot to Rajeev Ranjan Sinha

$230,000; 809 Kalamazoo Cir Unit 28-2, Vernon Hills; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Monica Wilson to Michael Pan

Volo

$230,000; 627 Treble Lane, Volo; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Amrinder S Khangura to Bethany Ann Swanson

$195,000; 127 Terra Firma Lane, Volo; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Michael A Winters to Maron Brown

Waukegan

$205,000; 629 Judge Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by David H Barrera to William Christian Flores

$161,000; 2904 Sunset Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Graciela Arizmendi Cruz to Ana Laura Ortiz Rodriguez

$125,000; 509 W Grove Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Charles M Smale to Juan Gamboa

Winthrop Harbor

$270,000; 526 Judith Court, Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by James Stephens Jr to Virginia Gramer

Zion

$54,900; 2307 Joanna Ave., Zion; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Genaro Mendez

$167,500; 2801 Gabriel Ave., Zion; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Lani A Osmena to Carlos Rivas

$164,000; 1907 Jethro Ave., Zion; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Kenneth A Vaughn to Anthony Silmon

$148,000; 2906 Elim Ave., Zion; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Spaulding Group LLC to Miguel Negron Garcia

$145,000; 2210 Gilead Ave., Zion; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Bryc Properties LLC to Carlos Acosta

$140,000; 4213 Gregory Drive, Zion; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Midway Exchanger Trs 1 LLC to Robert Marshall

$135,000; 2047 Gilboa Ave., Zion; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Witt Holdings LLC to Salvador Gonzalez Huerta

$127,000; 2114 Edina Blvd., Zion; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Jennifer Gambill to Patricia Payson

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.