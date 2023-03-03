Huntley police seek info in suspicious car fire

A car was "fully engulfed" in a suspicious fire Thursday night in Huntley, according to a Facebook post from the Huntley Police Department.

Police seek the public's assistance for more information about the blaze, which was reported around 11:31 p.m. Thursday on the 11800 block of Everglades Road. A gray passenger car was set on fire in a home's driveway, according to the Facebook post. No injuries were reported, and the Huntley Fire Department extinguished the blaze.

A silver sedan was spotted driving in the area before the fire started. Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to call the Huntley Police Department at (847) 515-5311, or leave an anonymous tip by texting TIP HUNTLEY followed by the tip to 888777.