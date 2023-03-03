Fugitive suspect in wife's Hanover Park slaying dies of medical condition in Michigan

A man wanted for murder in the Feb. 13 shooting death of his wife in Hanover Park has died in Michigan from a medical issue that began while he was still a fugitive.

William N. Taylor, formerly of Hanover Park, was the subject of an arrest warrant for first-degree murder in the death of his wife, 41-year-old Clarice P. Taylor of Hanover Park.

On Tuesday, Hanover Park investigators were notified by Holland, Michigan, police that Taylor had suffered from a medical emergency and was at a hospital in their jurisdiction.

On Thursday, Taylor was flown to another facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for advanced treatment. But he died later that day as a result of his condition while under the care of medical personnel, Hanover Park police said.

As a result of their investigation, police had issued the warrant for Taylor on Feb. 16. They advised the public at the time that he was believed to be armed and dangerous.

Hanover Park police received a call of shots fired and a person down at 8:32 a.m. Feb. 13, sending officers to a residential area on the 1300 block of Court P. They found Clarice Taylor unresponsive, and she subsequently was pronounced dead.

The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team Task Force has been assisting Hanover Park police with the investigation.