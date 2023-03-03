DuPage County property transfers for Jan. 12-31, 2023

Addison

$675,000; 615 N Highlander Way, Addison; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Sami Mohammed Abdus

$645,000; 47 W Commercial Ave., Addison; Sold on Jan. 26, 2023, by K & L Brothers LLC to Lighthouse Trading Inc

$272,500; 516 W Linda Lane, Addison; Sold on Jan. 31, 2023, by Maria G Hermosillo to Fernando Rivera Muniz

$217,500; 433 W Natoma Ave., Addison; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Sue Falco to Joe Capobianco

$115,000; 954 N Rohlwing Rd Unit GB, Addison; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Pamela Miller to Raheel Anjum

Aurora

$625,000; 2399 Angela Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by James F Wellman to Venkateshwarlu Sirikonda

$535,000; 1581 Jeanel Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 26, 2023, by William G Stewart to Aarthi Selva Bhuvanesh

$490,000; 904 Asbury Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Larry K Hubner to Dhanasivam Apparsundaram

$459,000; 3473 Ayres Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by David F Awkerman to Brian D Leshin

$415,500; 2391 Angela Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Midland Trust Trustee to Ram Dhuley

$372,000; 3563 Gabrielle Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Sailaja Ganti to Sushir Reddy Udayagiri

$359,000; 445 Cimarron Dr W, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Realty 27 LLC to Vipulkumar K Pandya

$330,000; 922 Lakestone Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Susan A Rupp to Keith Davis

$275,000; 3148 Village Green Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Hpa II Borrower 2019-1 LLC to Yvonne Briseno Flores

$275,000; 1891 Sedgegrass Trail, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by American Homes 4 Rent Properti to Narendra Parekh

$275,000; 1080 Joel Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Stephen R Kramp to Sara Duncan

$268,000; 951 Four Seasons Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Firouzel B Gonzales to Kushal Minoobhai Dave

$235,000; 648 Woodlawn Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 26, 2023, by Gabriel Medina to Estefania Iturbe Mendoza

$235,000; 553 Kingsway Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Ishmael R Rosa to Josiah Flex

$235,000; 321 Driftwood Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 26, 2023, by Enrique Moreno Rodriguez to Melody D Rhodes

$234,000; 2630 Streamwood Court, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 26, 2023, by Us Bank Trust Na Trustee to Scaria Job

$229,000; 371 Ashland Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Sue E Gilla to Andrew Massengill

$185,000; 515 N Western Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Timothy E Devitt Jr to Anthony D Devitt

$175,000; 370 Springlake Ln Unit A, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Mario Carrillo Jr to Hang Bing

$175,000; 181 N Union St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Robert R Frieders to Marysol Hernandez

$155,000; 206 Clark St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Race Real Estate LLC to Cordero Real Estate LLC

$140,000; 606 Grand Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 26, 2023, by Guillermo Garcia to Valentin Garcia Campos

$137,000; 1580 Burton Ct Unit C, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 26, 2023, by Quirino Carreon to Claribel Ramos

$130,000; 255 Gregory St Unit 5A, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Cesar Darnel Garcia to Jyotsanaben C Patel

$130,000; 238 Valley Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Salomon Chavez to Maria D Alcana Alejandre

$103,000; 2657 Prairieview Ln S, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Albert D Thomas Jr to Land Asset Investment LLC

Bensenville

$345,000; 3N575 Oakdale Lane, Bensenville; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by James M Jefferson to Dominik Kubiak

$300,000; 275 S Mason St., Bensenville; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Pamela S Lindermuth to Jose Miguel Plata Ramirez

$255,000; 227 Marion St., Bensenville; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Britney Hertz to Jonathan Schwengler

$250,000; 322 Marshall Road, Bensenville; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Marilyn F Kobylarz to Jose A Sanchez

$243,000; 806 W Main St., Bensenville; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Hebel Trust to Carlos E Paz

$205,000; 223 N Walnut St Unit D, Bensenville; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by American Homes 4 Rent Properti to Jessica Ramos

Bloomingdale

$460,000; 177 Annalisa Court, Bloomingdale; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Jorge Ocampo Trust to Yevheniya Salyuk

$326,500; 214 Lorraine Circle, Bloomingdale; Sold on Jan. 31, 2023, by Diane C Accorsi to Mariusz Cichon

$295,000; 200 Springfield Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Kelly Ann Grochowski Szczerba to Junta Family LP

$170,000; 259 Stoneybrook Ln Unit 3F, Bloomingdale; Sold on Jan. 31, 2023, by Christopher M Goldman to Amp Properties LLC

Carol Stream

$300,000; 329 Shawnee Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Michael Poorman to Rickie Rosado Jr

$281,000; 634 Shining Water Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 26, 2023, by Markham Trust to Anthony J Tejeda

$259,000; 26W414 Geneva Road, Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Stanislav Granici to Victor H Oquendo

$255,000; 256 Allegro Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Ronald V Jones to Obaid S Husain

$245,000; 178 Concord Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 31, 2023, by Julia Craig to Ahiska Construction Inc

$187,500; 1081 Lakewood Circle, Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Noreen Simmons to Frank Pistorio

$170,000; 516 Timber Ridge Dr Unit 106B, Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Nelson Hmung to Na H Sin

Clarendon Hills

$255,000; 435 Mcdaniels Cir Unit 305, Clarendon Hills; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Tiffany Schmeisser to Angelmarie K Bastin

Darien

$320,000; 6901 Eleanor Place, Darien; Sold on Jan. 26, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Andrew Pritchett

$260,000; 1501 Darien Ln Unit A-306, Darien; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Saso Sapundziev to Nani Naples 2022 LLC

$200,000; 6930 Brookbank Road, Darien; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Roberta L Richards to Nicole Carpenter

Downers Grove

$702,500; 6437 Davane Court, Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Charanjit K Brar to Rahul N Patel

$500,000; 8637 Brookridge Road, Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Larry Grischow to Daniel P Pingel

$480,000; 7200 Powell St., Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Timothy Bush to Vytautas Izganaitis

$393,000; 5919 Brookbank Road, Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Steven E Jordan Jr to Niko D Petrusich

$315,000; 6238 Park Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Walsh Trust to Patrick O Malley

$175,000; 8100 Woodglen Ln Unit 205, Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Bryant W Harper to Noah P Rix

$160,000; 5400 Walnut Ave Unit 501, Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 26, 2023, by Kathleen R Sarita to David Aguirre

$143,000; 2423 Ogden Ave Unit 8, Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Sheru Mgmt LLC to 2423 Ogden LLC

$106,000; 2339 Ogden Ave Unit 11, Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 26, 2023, by Jean Schlacher to Ilona Satkiene

$94,500; 246 Sheldon Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 31, 2023, by Michael Ristanovic to Heather L Ristanovic

Elmhurst

$585,000; 788 S Prospect Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Thomas G Parpan to Scott Simunjak

$415,000; 709 S Spring Road, Elmhurst; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by David A Martinez to Mario Frisella

$415,000; 579 S Prospect Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Natalie Odom to Ellen Elizabeth Hunt

$357,000; 584 S Berkley Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Fannie Mae to Wise Investment Builders Enter

$322,000; 653 W Sunrise Road, Elmhurst; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Faye Global Enterprises LLC to Felix O Rodriguez

$300,000; 309 N Geneva Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Kathleen M Gidcumb to Anthony A Brucci

$225,000; 932 S Hillcrest Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Jan. 31, 2023, by Matthew J Mcquaid to David Uphoff

Glen Ellyn

$560,000; 587 Maiden Lane, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 31, 2023, by Patrick J Brosnan to Deborah Susan Steege

$505,000; 319 May Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Cartus Financial Corp to William V Novak

$475,000; 440 Elm St., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Robert Herman

$375,000; 589 Maiden Lane, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Rasins 2019 Trust to Oliver Cereno Rivera

$320,000; 2N073 Bernice Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Imbrogno Trust to Daniel A Contreras Oseguera

$267,500; 2N165 Bernice Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Stephen C Kmiec to Kelton Christopher Zimmerman

$141,000; 1188 Royal Glen Dr Unit 114, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Jessica Maier to Carolyn Tran

Glendale Heights

$310,000; 2049 Audubon Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Osterman Trust to Fatima S Ali

$235,000; 1336 Leslie Lane, Glendale Heights; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Jedrzej L Pietrzak to Richard E Ehrlich

$116,000; 703 E Fullerton Ave Unit 1-203, Glendale Heights; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Rene Rodriguez to Fredy Garcia Valois

Hinsdale

$250,000; 638 W 56th St., Hinsdale; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Faisal Akkawi to Azizeh Elayyan

Itasca

$444,500; 601 Alexandria Court, Itasca; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Blanchard Trust to Mateusz Stanislaw Broda

$250,500; 338 S Elm St., Itasca; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Darrell F Treptow to Monica R Ceja

Lisle

$525,000; 6623 Stowe Court, Lisle; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Christopher J Degreef to Megan E Delawder

$513,000; 5950 State Route 53 Unit W, Lisle; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Springwell Inc to SRL Group LLC

$345,000; 5725 Dover Drive, Lisle; Sold on Jan. 31, 2023, by Foster Trust to Robert Mueller

$338,000; 1121 Lisle Place, Lisle; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by David Walter Johnson to Shane Patrick Zemel

$167,500; 5800 Oakwood Dr Unit 1B, Lisle; Sold on Jan. 26, 2023, by Sabrina Williams to Alexandra Marie Bacza

$127,000; 545 Maple Ave Unit 3, Lisle; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Phillip J Bennett to New Star A Property LLC

$99,500; 5700 Hillcrest Ln Unit 3J, Lisle; Sold on Jan. 31, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Arlu Properties Inc

Lombard

$433,500; 333 Woodmoor Drive, Lombard; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Woodmoor Dev LLC to Maurice Moorer

$407,500; 216 E View St., Lombard; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Megan E Delawder to Nita K Kwitkowski

$390,000; 553 Harmony Lane, Lombard; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Timothy B Burgess to Joseph T Barrett

$360,000; 2N511 Swift Road, Lombard; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Raul Chavez to Zainab Properties LLC

$305,000; 644 Rochelle Ter, Lombard; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Kingsmead Asset Holding Trust to Sean M Vogt

$290,000; 21W307 Drury Lane, Lombard; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Jorge S Cruz to Caleb Benjamin Vaduva

$185,000; 2211 S Highland Ave Unit 4B, Lombard; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Denend Trust to Gail Forrest

$157,000; 10 E Grove St., Lombard; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Roberta Wisner to Saleem Mohammed

$132,000; 33 N Main St Unit 2B, Lombard; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Thomas W Wirsing to Yaxin Yu

Naperville

$722,562; 3611 Gold Cup Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Aziz Rehmatullah

$720,000; 311 Brodie Court, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Peng Liu to Enkhamar Amarsaikhan

$706,500; 2104 Debbie Court, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Mittal Trust to Samuel Knutson

$695,000; 1416 Durness Court, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by William R Groves to Kenneth L Knickrehm

$680,000; 723 W Jefferson Ave., Naperville; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Lina Sampat 2 LLC to D J K Custom Homes Inc

$678,000; 933 Greensboro Court, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Fiona Cummings to Saurayan Chaki

$676,000; 5216 Prairie Sage Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Paul Cannon to Sampada Yeshwant Kulkarni

$670,519; 3607 Gold Cup Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 26, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Ritesh Bhardwaj

$640,000; 1903 Enclave Court, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Mcnaughton Development LLC to Razia Begum

$613,000; 1108 Queens Court, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Thomas D Henderson to Nathan Martz

$550,000; 3939 Falcon Drive, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Marie Bernadetto Villarin to Meng Zhen

$470,000; 1684 Cactus Drive, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 31, 2023, by Zhihao Fei to Jaeik Cho

$432,000; 304 Warwick Drive, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Jerome G Rueth to Alexander Doble

$422,000; 1349 Fir Court, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 31, 2023, by James W Polites to Hikmet Tenis

$399,000; 850 Shandrew Drive, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Wenyan Zhou to Sherry Gergis

$380,000; 1092 Teasel Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Amlu Properties LLC to Betty J Tyson

$288,000; 1903 Golden Gate Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Nasz Dom LLC to Ross Molho

$279,000; 1237 Tennyson Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Lauren Michele Gryczewski to Lorelli Rodriguez

$275,000; 4436 Sassafras Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Crestview Builders Inc to Overstreet Builders Inc

$260,000; 1971 Golden Gate Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 31, 2023, by Malcolm Brown to Kathleen Ann Hagn

$255,000; 2971 Kentshire Circle, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Aaron Hinderer to Kriti Yadav

$254,000; 509 Aurora Ave Unit 502, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Gerald D Doyle to 9502 Riverplace LLC

$231,000; 1215 Rhodes Ln Unit 901, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Jacob Struett to Sarah Anderson

$218,000; 7S520 Lynn Drive, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Weston B Wetherell to Ross W Katsma

$162,000; 5S040 Pebblewood Ln Unit W502, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 31, 2023, by Elizabeth Vlk to Joseph Drozek

$149,000; 1356 Mc Dowell Rd Unit 204, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 31, 2023, by John Yarwood to Alyssa Kaitlyn Luczynski

$143,500; 1360 Mc Dowell Rd Unit 104, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by George Edlund to Charles F Ewalt

Oakbrook Terrace

$235,000; 1S376 Summit Ave Unit 2A, Oakbrook Terrace; Sold on Jan. 31, 2023, by P J Karahalios Land Corp to Prestige Property Holdings LLC

Roselle

$355,000; 911 Sunnyside Road, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Brian B Goldenstein to Arkadiusz Swiderski

$320,000; 716 Prescott Dr Unit 105 107 306, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Tatiana Savenok to R & B Investments Group LLC

$265,000; 160 Brendon Court, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Kory A Atkinson to Dmytro Kuzmyk

$200,000; 880 Lake St Unit 810, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Burke Security Solutions LLC to Krzysztof Hejanr

$165,000; 713 Acadia Court, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Intercounty Judicial Sales Co to Rakesh Goyal

Villa Park

$365,000; 246 Terry Lane, Villa Park; Sold on Jan. 26, 2023, by Roberto Flores to G M Pavel Arif Pavel

$230,000; 618 S Ardmore Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Reese Trust to Sara Vandercapellen

$180,500; 18W204 Lathrop Ln Unit 204, Villa Park; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Katarzyna Majka to Kaitlyn Mary Douglas

Warrenville

$360,000; 28W001 Greenview Ave., Warrenville; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by James E Mcginty to Michelle Busse

$215,000; 29W447 Hawthorne Lane, Warrenville; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Greenhouse Real Estate LLC to Jesus Ferrel

$190,000; 29W371 Emerald Green Dr Unit 20F, Warrenville; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Caron C Bricks to Kelmend Malaqi

West Chicago

$385,000; 1006 Trillium Trail, West Chicago; Sold on Jan. 26, 2023, by Gonzalez Trust to Brion M Piper

$341,000; 29W329 Pine Ave., West Chicago; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by David S Ferguson to Larry K Esbjornson

$190,500; 30W308 Brown St., West Chicago; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Bank Of New York Mellon Truste to Russell Savino

Westmont

$250,000; 129 N Williams St., Westmont; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by David Pasiecki to Jorge Rojas

$210,000; 131 Hampton Ave., Westmont; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Letitia A Frost to Christine D Zaccari

Wheaton

$600,000; 25W644 Coventry St., Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by France R Whitlock to Katherine Oakes

$478,000; 1603 Stonebridge Trail, Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 31, 2023, by Ronald E Muhitch to Jeanette Elizabeth Castaldo

$450,000; 1014 E Prairie Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Robert Paquette Jr to Thomas J Ptak

$435,000; 780 W Hawthorne Blvd., Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 31, 2023, by Todd A Kelly to Christopher Hart

$380,000; 403 S Washington St., Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Milestone Real Estate LLC to Daniel Tapia III

$375,000; 1S615 Winfield Road, Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Bethany Wittnam

$205,000; 1679 Valley Forge Ct Unit B, Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 26, 2023, by Ellen K Emery to Tami Rose Carlyon

$188,000; 1623 Salisbury Ct Unit D, Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 31, 2023, by Samuel Falvo to Benjamin P Townsend

Willowbrook

$562,000; 432 Stonegate Court, Willowbrook; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Vijay Doshetty to Naim Alkouki

$470,000; 849 Cramer Court, Willowbrook; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Vanecek Trust to James R Johnston

$446,000; 16W764 90th St., Willowbrook; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Eric Niel Anderson to Aaron Michael Palmer

$280,000; 6420 Western Ave., Willowbrook; Sold on Jan. 31, 2023, by Donald M May to Kathleen P Jachna

Winfield

$575,000; 28W776 Trillium Drive, Winfield; Sold on Jan. 31, 2023, by Carol J Sesso to John T Morris

$295,000; 0S052 Kerry Court, Winfield; Sold on Jan. 26, 2023, by Winfield Investments LLC to Parker Henderson

$295,000; 0S028 Kerry Court, Winfield; Sold on Jan. 26, 2023, by Winfield Investments LLC to Therese Brewer

Wood Dale

$425,000; 237 Robin Lane, Wood Dale; Sold on Jan. 31, 2023, by Joanna Urbanczyk to Katlyn Mcginnis

$403,000; 163 Spring Oaks Drive, Wood Dale; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Witkus Trust to Esteban Melesio

$305,000; 473 George St., Wood Dale; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Aldo Salgado to Sarnai Dambajamts

$290,000; 465 W Dominion Dr Unit 110, Wood Dale; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Lauren Prena to Eric P Fredrickson

$270,000; 437 E Potter St., Wood Dale; Sold on Jan. 31, 2023, by Emil Falek to Yiyun Sun

$254,000; 190 S Wood Dale Rd Unit 504, Wood Dale; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Kessler Trust to Francisco Adolfo Vasquez

$240,000; 147 Forest Glen Road, Wood Dale; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by James Castellano to Beatriz Figueroa Guzman

$206,000; 493 Elizabeth Dr Unit 36AL, Wood Dale; Sold on Jan. 31, 2023, by Roy C Chiovari to Nancy Diciolla

Woodridge

$638,500; 2616 E Walnut Court, Woodridge; Sold on Jan. 31, 2023, by Rush Trust to Daniel Meister

$420,000; 6602 Taylor Drive, Woodridge; Sold on Jan. 31, 2023, by Jeffrey D Sword to Tom Kolar

$355,000; 2330 Birchwood Pkwy, Woodridge; Sold on Jan. 31, 2023, by Davis Trust to Grace Ayebazibwe

$285,000; 7677 Sprucewood Ave., Woodridge; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Paula G Storer to Navneet Soni

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.