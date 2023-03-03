Cook County property transfers for Jan. 10-31, 2023

Arlington Heights

$736,500; 501 N Carlyle Place, Arlington Heights; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Kapustka Joint Tenancy Trust to Kyle Galayda

$398,500; 1836 N Kaspar Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Richard C Bader Trust to Kevin A Callaghan

$270,000; 1720 W Partridge Ln Unit 2, Arlington Heights; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Andrey Starzhinskiy to Nursultan Altynbekov

$195,000; 1750 S Arlington Heights Rd Unit 2B, Arlington Heights; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Catherine E Chiou to Asya Ruseva

$166,500; 505 S Cleveland Ave Unit 205, Arlington Heights; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Jeremy M Fack to Marta Goralczyk

$147,000; 2207 Nichols Rd Unit E, Arlington Heights; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Ivan P Ivanov to Faisal Rafaqat

Barrington

$525,000; 887 Georgetowne Lane, Barrington; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Benjamin Grover to Joseph C Vansickle

$375,000; 515 S Cook St., Barrington; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Eric Michael to Gary E Kraft

$362,000; 27431 W Il Route 22 Unit 112, Barrington; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Suite 112 LLC to Bonecrusher Realty LLC

Bartlett

$599,000; 606 Philip Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Devereaux Special Trust to Muhammed I Khan

$400,000; 178 Partridge Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Jan. 25, 2023, by Rick R Buscher to David Kielbania

$277,500; 558 Philip Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Chesworth Trust to Margaret Case

$182,000; 179 Rita Ct Unit D, Bartlett; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Nicole A Price to Beth Ann Hesik

Buffalo Grove

$533,500; 102 Thompson Blvd., Buffalo Grove; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Iryna Kindilevych to Walter Chiclote

$410,000; 915 Greenridge Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Edgardo M Puangco to Jane Patterson

$315,500; 369 Anthony Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Jacqueline M Nilson to Devin Bratcher

Deer Park

$524,000; 21953 W Talia Lane, Deer Park; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Gayla Anichini to Aleksei Vjunov

Des Plaines

$568,000; 1771 E Touhy Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Wells Fargo Bank to Dahyabhai Laljibhai Patel

$445,000; 209 Cornell Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Richard Tilford to Luke Bretscher

$330,000; 1093 Seymour Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Rashmikant K Patel to Khawar Hafeez

$312,000; 2424 Seminary Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Pmc Reo Financing Trust Corp to Salman Gangat

$280,000; 1151 Alfini Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Hector B Castellanos to Gerald A Hennelly

$245,000; 650 S River Rd Unit 402, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Siel Trust to Mohammad Azeem Faraz

$230,000; 165 Village Court, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Randy Aguilar to Jacqueline Turner

$203,000; 1653 River St Unit 502, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Theodore M Spas to Jerzy Korzeniewski

$180,000; 714 Westmere Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Anna Volas to Cheryl Buys LLC

$166,000; 1370 Fargo Ave Unit C, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by J Guadalupe Medina to Maria Prikhodko

$163,000; 9204 Bumble Bee Dr Unit 1A, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Sahakain Joint Tenancy Trust to Bindi Shah

$118,000; 8816 Briar Ct Unit 2D, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Alfred Kopacz to Carlos Arias

$70,000; 8864 Northshore Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Kornstein Trust to Stillwater Usa LLC

Elk Grove Village

$379,000; 1418 Worden Way, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Michael Oglesby to Japji Hundal

$325,000; 1078 Tennessee Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Darren J Schnepf to Richard J Varada

$322,500; 1248 Carlisle Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Dale Roeing to Marcin P Krason

$220,000; 1038 Savoy Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Second City Renewal LLC to Amir Ahmid

Hanover Park

$337,500; 6840 Juniper St., Hanover Park; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Jorge Esparza to Samantha Olea

$330,000; 8116 Kingsbury Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Scott C Dyck to Ray V Vanaria

$310,000; 3915 Seaview Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Jan. 31, 2023, by Rajan Abraham to Nourredine Kacha

$297,500; 1600 Spinnaker Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by John K Daniels to Stgephanie M Giovanine

$268,500; 2104 Glasgow Ct Unit C, Hanover Park; Sold on Jan. 31, 2023, by Craig Smith to Igor Rimbu

$225,000; 6661 Appletree St., Hanover Park; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Vicente Mendez Buendia to Mario Colin Rendon

$200,000; 1671 Liberty St., Hanover Park; Sold on Jan. 26, 2023, by Heath Trust to Jan Dziemian

$190,000; 1360 Sutter Dr Unit 1617-1, Hanover Park; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Ismael Flores Matias to Ju H Eum

$133,000; 1305 Bamburg Ct Unit A, Hanover Park; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Salma Jangda to Andreja Stojanovic

Hoffman Estates

$375,000; 1090 N Darlington Circle, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Edward S Johnson to Emily Tam

$350,000; 4142 Victoria Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Manilal Choudhary to Colleen Theresa Odonnell

$315,000; 960 Sweetflower Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Edith R Nolen to Ivan Kravchuk

$306,500; 555 Kingman Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Richard J Petruso to Richard Villasenor

$285,000; 535 Edgemont Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Golterman Trust to Javzandulam Batdorj

$283,000; 679 London Square, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Liqun Dong to Bilal Fersaoui

$251,500; 755 Flagstaff Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Nb Real Estate LLC

$187,500; 989 Spring Mill Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Renove LLC

$165,000; 1623 Cornell Place, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Case Trust to East Ozeki LLC

$150,000; 1978 Kenilworth Cir Unit G, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Alec Kollar to Dexter O Garcia

$132,000; 1400 Volid Dr Unit D, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Fanny Munoz to Veronica Gutierrez

Inverness

$405,000; 1511 Shire Circle, Inverness; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Michel S Milano to Waltraut Siniscalchi

Lake Barrington

$150,000; 746 Oak Hill Road, Lake Barrington; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Waller Trust to Roger Dykstra

Long Grove

$740,000; 5452 N Tall Oaks Drive, Long Grove; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Gaohong Liu to David Park

Mount Prospect

$675,000; 1701 W Mansard Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Select Investors Fund II to Frank Genualdi

$515,000; 139 E Bonnie Brae Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Adam Investments LLC to Slobodan Djoric

$432,500; 120 S Wa Pella Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Daniel A Soderstrom to Thomas W Degan

$385,000; 707 S I Oka Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Nicholas Trust to James Hoffman

$359,000; 106 N Russel St., Mount Prospect; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Daniel Riis to Marilyn Kossman

$332,577; 704 S Noah Ter, Mount Prospect; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Steven Kroplewski to Steven Kroplewski

$305,000; 22 S Albert St., Mount Prospect; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Thomas S Stentz to Hans H Manosalvas

$285,000; 519 N Main St., Mount Prospect; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Christell Ayers to Ana L Miranda Najera

$225,000; 1400 N Yarmouth Pl Unit 202, Mount Prospect; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Judy Gateju to Jane M Oda

Palatine

$525,000; 1137 W Hunting Drive, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Coleman Trust to Margaret M Rimnac

$500,000; 1052 W Partridge Drive, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Trauscht Trust to Randall H Spiess

$465,000; 118 W Reading Court, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Ruff Trust to Justin Jobski

$425,000; 2346 N Westwood Lane, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Heung M Lee to Mujadid Minhas

$375,000; 217 W Pleasant Hill Blvd., Palatine; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Rebecca Ann James to Edward H Boe

$350,500; 909 E Morris Drive, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Ioann Moon to David Hass

$335,000; 1042 E Tulip Way, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Husam Sweidan to Erika Rodriguez

$305,000; 1535 E Baronet Lane, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by David L Wakeford to Vishrut Saran

$300,000; 508 E Dundee Road, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Caldwell Trust to Eriberto Harrrison Campos

$300,000; 277 N Linden Ave., Palatine; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Patricia Carli to Graciano Arteaga Ibarra

$282,000; 1211 S Parkside Drive, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Amit Gupta to Edward Johnson

$240,000; 147 W Hamilton Drive, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Home State Bank Na Trustee to Mary E Doherty

$216,000; 614 N Deer Run Dr Unit A12, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Gary D Thomas to Kathy Kraft

$195,000; 1179 E Greenbriar Lane, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Borislava Pashova to Mohammad Sohail

$155,500; 1612 E Vermillion Lane, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Fhpa LLC

$110,000; 1 Renaissance Pl Unit 911, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Dirk Von Hollen to Kelly Meekma

$57,500; 1184 E Cunningham Drive, Palatine; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Us Bank Na Trustee to National Default Real Estate S

Prospect Heights

$168,000; 1413 Cove Dr Unit 202A, Prospect Heights; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Luis Silva to Maria E Ramirez

$115,000; 18 E Old Willow Rd Unit 415, Prospect Heights; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Deborah Selvan to Dominik W Hajdo

Rolling Meadows

$340,000; 111 Mayberry Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Renate C Wheeler to Iswar P Nemkul

$170,000; 5201 Carriageway Drive, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Wojciech Koziol to Ymt Properties Series LLC

Roselle

$355,000; 911 Sunnyside Road, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 24, 2023, by Brian B Goldenstein to Arkadiusz Swiderski

$320,000; 716 Prescott Dr Unit 105 107 306, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 30, 2023, by Tatiana Savenok to R & B Investments Group LLC

$265,000; 160 Brendon Court, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Kory A Atkinson to Dmytro Kuzmyk

$200,000; 880 Lake St Unit 810, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 27, 2023, by Burke Security Solutions LLC to Krzysztof Hejanr

$165,000; 713 Acadia Court, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Intercounty Judicial Sales Co to Rakesh Goyal

Schaumburg

$335,000; 230 Compton Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Hugh E Bisco to Drew Weidenar

$325,000; 426 S Cedarcrest Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Bruce J Kim to Jigar Patel

$282,000; 223 Wellesley Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Oleg Telychkan to Michael Kim

$246,000; 1544 Revere Circle, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Lily Doving Trust to Viktor Medvid

$230,000; 1620 Grove Ave Unit C, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Rudolph Johnson to Francis H Fanella

$145,000; 608 Waterford Rd S Unit 2C, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Agnieszak Trzcinski to Yidong Chen

$100,000; 1806 Hemlock Pl Unit 209, Schaumburg; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Dan T Medelet to Brent Lee

Streamwood

$471,000; 403 Merry Oaks Road, Streamwood; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by John Michael Neef Trust to Guanyue Mei

$390,000; 111 Emerald Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Ghanshyam Patel to Theresa Makinde George

$370,000; 208 Pepperidge Circle, Streamwood; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Devinder S Gharial to Andrii R Laba

$319,000; 1519 Yellowstone Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Laura Abernethy to Eke Idika Uduma

$294,000; 924 Hartwood Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Joyce A Graber to Braulio Medina Perez

$250,000; 20 Sieverwood Court, Streamwood; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Pardeep Salwan to Krishan Kumar Pamma

$245,000; 509 Krause Ave., Streamwood; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Braulio Medina Perez to Edyta Patyk

$242,500; 216 Whitewood Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Samantha Farrar to Laura Martin Landaeta

$235,000; 248 Whitewood Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Betty Lou Hansen to Balwinder Chhokar Sahota

$230,000; 111 David Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Jancarle Misael Zaragoza Sanchez to Esau Sinai Zaragoza Sanchez

$203,000; 408 Wellington Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Sam J Mirabile to Vince Ridolfo

$201,500; 242 Teak Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Andrew R Paszta to Sergii Naumenko

$183,000; 610 Pleasant Place, Streamwood; Sold on Jan. 12, 2023, by Us Bank Na Trustee to Marys Lane Flat LLC

$175,000; 3052 Kingston Court, Streamwood; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Katherine Elasbeth Thielman to Rocio Guerrero

$130,000; 3161 Norwood Court, Streamwood; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to GJR Investments LLC

Wheeling

$306,000; 110 Meyerson Way, Wheeling; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Cacioppo Trust to Gulsen Gurel

$270,000; 310 Oakwood Lane, Wheeling; Sold on Jan. 11, 2023, by Jva Three LLC to Balabek S Bagdasarian

$256,000; 393 Ferne Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Karen Swidler to Nurudeen Adewolu

$209,000; 1182 Buckingham Ct Unit C1, Wheeling; Sold on Jan. 13, 2023, by Fern Lois Freeman to Joel R Ahrens

$127,500; 267 12th St Unit 6-C, Wheeling; Sold on Jan. 17, 2023, by Lincolnshire Group LLC to Ramon Del Rio

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.