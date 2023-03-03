Bail denied as new details revealed about fatal shooting of Chicago police officer

Andres Vasquez-Lasso had been a Chicago police officer for five years. Chicago Police Department

Prosecutors disclosed new details Friday about the fatal shooting of a Chicago police officer near a playground at a grade school in Gage Park this week, including the domestic violence call that led to the deadly confrontation.

Steven Montano, 18, was being chased on the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue, across the street from Sawyer Elementary School, when he suddenly turned around and pointed a gun at Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso on Wednesday afternoon, prosecutors said.

The two exchanged gunfire, with Montano firing five times and hitting the officer in the head, arm and leg, prosecutors said. Vasquez-Lasson fired twice and hit Montano in the face.

Who fired first was not made clear during the hearing, though Chicago Police Supt. David Brown indicated to reporters earlier this week that Montano shot the officer and Vasquez-Lasso returned fire.

Judge Mary Marubio called that fact "irrelevant" and ordered Montano held without bail.

