Wheeling man, Barrington woman killed in rollover crash

Two people were killed in a rollover crash Thursday morning in Barrington.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on the 600 block of South Hough Street, just south of the village's downtown.

The Cook County medical examiner's office on Thursday night identified the victims as Richard A. Wetterholm, 85, of Wheeling and Mary A. Gulbranson, 78, of Barrington.

Barrington Police Chief Dave Dorn said officers were called to the scene at 10:36 a.m. by a nearby resident who had heard the crash. The vehicle, a Toyota Camry, was headed north on Hough Street when it left the roadway and landed on the other side of the road at Sturtz Street, he said.

Hough Street was closed to traffic from Monument Avenue to where it splits at Barrington Road as first responders worked the scene. The road was reopened Thursday afternoon, officials said.