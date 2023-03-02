Snow headed to Chicago area, storm track still uncertain

A winter storm watch goes into effect for the Chicago area from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday. Daily Herald File Photo/2018

National Weather Service meteorologists monitoring a winter storm headed toward the area remain uncertain about the track the system will take when it arrives Friday.

Current forecasts call for the storm to mainly affect southern suburbs, with as much as 6 inches of snow possible along the Interstate 80 corridor and as far north as DuPage and Kane counties.

However, meteorologists say there's a 20% chance the system could track to the north, bringing the brunt of the storm's snowfall to Lake and McHenry counties instead.

Meteorologists at the Romeoville office of the weather agency said the smaller size of the storm system and varying temperatures along the storm track are causing the uncertainty of the storm's potential effects.

The worst conditions are anticipated between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, making travel perilous.

The snow is also expected to be heavy and wet.

Following the snowstorm, a warmup is expected Saturday into next week.

Temperatures should rise into the mid-40s Saturday and climb into the 60s by Monday, meteorologists say.