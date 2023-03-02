Slain Chicago officer was shot pursuing armed suspect near kids at school, witness says

Firefighters and police officers salute an ambulance carrying the body of a slain Chicago police officer as it arrives at the Cook County medical examiner's office Wednesday night. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Andres Vasquez-Lasso died after he was wounded in a shootout with a man who was chasing a woman with a gun in Chicago, authorities said. courtesy of the Chicago Police Department

A shooting that claimed the life of a Chicago police officer unfolded in front of a group of children who were playing at a nearby grade school in Gage Park, according to a witness who called 911. And it happened just a couple of miles from the home the officer had just moved to with his wife and young daughter.

Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was shot several times as he chased an armed suspect about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday on the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue, across the street from Sawyer Elementary School.

Vasquez-Lasso was taken in "extremely critical condition" to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where he died and where a large group of officers somberly gathered through the night before his body was taken by procession to the Cook County morgue on the West Side.

Vasqeuz-Lasso became the first Chicago officer to die in the line of duty since Officer Ella French, 29, was slain in August 2021 during a traffic stop shooting that also wounded her partner.

Vasqeuz-Lasso's family as started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover funeral costs and provide support to his loved ones going forward, ABC 7 reported.

