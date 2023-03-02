Slain Chicago officer was shot pursuing armed suspect near kids at school; murder charge filed

Firefighters and police officers salute an ambulance carrying the body of a slain Chicago police officer as it arrives at the Cook County medical examiner's office Wednesday night. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Andres Vasquez-Lasso died after he was wounded in a shootout with a man who was chasing a woman with a gun in Chicago, authorities said. courtesy of the Chicago Police Department

A shooting that claimed the life of a Chicago police officer unfolded in front of a group of children who were playing at a nearby grade school in Gage Park, according to a witness who called 911. And it happened just a couple of miles from the home the officer had just moved to with his wife and young daughter.

Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was shot several times as he chased an armed suspect about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday on the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue, across the street from Sawyer Elementary School.

Steven Montano, 18, of Chicago is charged with one felony count of murder, one felony count of unauthorized use of a weapon, one felony count of firing a weapon near a school, one misdemeanor count of interfering with reporting domestic violence, and one misdemeanor count of simple assault, ABC 7 reported.

Vasquez-Lasso was taken in "extremely critical condition" to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where he died and where a large group of officers somberly gathered through the night before his body was taken by procession to the Cook County morgue on the West Side.

Vasqeuz-Lasso became the first Chicago officer to die in the line of duty since Officer Ella French, 29, was slain in August 2021 during a traffic stop shooting that also wounded her partner.

Vasqeuz-Lasso's family as started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover funeral costs and provide support to his loved ones going forward, ABC 7 reported.

