Pets rescued from fire that left Bartlett house uninhabitable

Several pets were rescued after fire broke out early Thursday morning at a home on the 29W200 block of Old Lake Street in Bartlett. The home was left uninhabitable. Courtesy of Bartlett Fire Protection District

No one was injured and several pets were rescued from a fire early Thursday morning that left a Bartlett home uninhabitable.

Bartlett Fire Protection District firefighters were called to the house in the 29W200 block of Old Lake Street at 1:01 a.m. and the first crews arrived at 1:05 a.m., officials said. Through the efforts of 44 firefighters, the blaze was declared under control at 1:45 a.m.

Streamwood, Hanover Park, Elgin, South Elgin, and West Chicago fire departments assisted, and the Cook County Sheriff's Office and Streamwood Police Department provided traffic and crowd control.

Hanover Township Emergency Services and Hanover Park Rehab 15 also responded with support vehicles.

No monetary damage estimates were available Thursday afternoon. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.