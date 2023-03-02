Palatine man charged with fatally stabbing woman in Rochelle

A Palatine man has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he fatally stabbed a Rochelle woman in September, then set her apartment on fire in an attempt to conceal her death.

Gary C. Freeman, 28, appeared in Ogle County court on Wednesday facing four counts of first-degree murder, one count of residential arson and one count of concealment of a homicide.

He is charged in connection with the slaying of 28-year-old Devin K. Gibbons, who was found dead in her Rochelle apartment by police and firefighters responding to a report of smoke in her apartment on Sept. 18, authorities said.

Freeman was developed as a suspect during the course of the ensuing investigation, according to a joint statement from the Rochelle Police Department and Ogle County State's Attorney Mike Rock.

A grand jury indicted Freeman on Monday, and he was later arrested in Palatine, authorities said.

The murder charges allege Freeman fatally stabbed Gibbons and that the "murder was committed in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner, pursuant to a preconceived plan, scheme, or design."

Freeman is being held in the Ogle County Correctional Center on $10 million bail. He must post 10% of that amount to be released while the case is pending.

Defense attorney Robert Kerr said during a virtual court appearance Wednesday that he may request a bail reduction but needs more time to review the evidence first.

Assistant Ogle County State's Attorney Allison Huntley said prosecutors should have early discovery items to Kerr by next week.

Freeman is scheduled to return to court April 5 for a pretrial hearing