Jesse White endorses Vallas in Chicago mayoral race

Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas speaks at his election night event in Chicago. Vallas was the top vote-getter in Tuesday's primary. Associated Press

Former Secretary of State Jesse White is endorsing Paul Vallas, giving Vallas a leg up in his quest to claim the 20% share of the Black vote he needs to win the April 4 mayoral runoff against Brandon Johnson.

White, 88, retired in January after a record six terms as secretary of state. In four of those elections, he was the leading vote-getter statewide.

White said he met Vallas more than 40 years ago. White was a state legislator, and Vallas worked for then-state Sen. Dawn Clark Netsch.

"You were a bright star then. You're a brighter star now," White told Vallas. "This great city of ours is counting on you to not only take on the job, but do all you can to make sure that it's a place where people who visit our city and people who reside here can be safe."

