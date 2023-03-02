 

FBI: Highland Park suspect may have considered using homemade bombs

  • A police officer walks past a child's bicycle that was left along the parade route a block from the scene of the July 4 Highland Park shooting.

      A police officer walks past a child's bicycle that was left along the parade route a block from the scene of the July 4 Highland Park shooting. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 3/2/2023 7:09 PM

The suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting may have considered using homemade explosives during the attack, which left seven people dead and dozens more wounded, according to newly unsealed FBI affidavits.

"If everything lined up correctly then I would use it," the suspect is alleged to have told law enforcement after the July 4 shooting. "But it didn't."

 

However, authorities also acknowledged that the suspect at times offered "conflicting information" about his plans for explosives that were found in his home after the shooting.

As for his motives, he said he committed the attack to "wake people up," according to the affidavits. He said he'd been planning it for years and thought about using a GoPro camera to record the attack, the records show.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 