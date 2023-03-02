FBI: Highland Park suspect may have considered using homemade bombs

The suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting may have considered using homemade explosives during the attack, which left seven people dead and dozens more wounded, according to newly unsealed FBI affidavits.

"If everything lined up correctly then I would use it," the suspect is alleged to have told law enforcement after the July 4 shooting. "But it didn't."

However, authorities also acknowledged that the suspect at times offered "conflicting information" about his plans for explosives that were found in his home after the shooting.

As for his motives, he said he committed the attack to "wake people up," according to the affidavits. He said he'd been planning it for years and thought about using a GoPro camera to record the attack, the records show.

