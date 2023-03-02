Elgin theater postpones opening weekend
Updated 3/2/2023 10:05 AM
The Independent Players are postponing the opening weekend of "Camille" due to a case of COVID in the cast.
It will now open March 10, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, March 10-19, at the Elgin Art Showcase, 164 Division St., eighth floor, Elgin. Doors open 30 minutes before curtain time.
Tickets are $20; for seniors and students, $15. Tickets at the door are cash or check only. Call (847) 697-7374 or visit independentplayers.org.
