 

Crash victims ID'd as Wheeling man, Barrington woman

  • Barrington police and firefighters investigate a fatal rollover crash Thursday morning on the 600 block of South Hough Street, just south of the village's downtown.

      Barrington police and firefighters investigate a fatal rollover crash Thursday morning on the 600 block of South Hough Street, just south of the village's downtown. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

Updated 3/2/2023 7:23 PM

Two people were killed in a rollover crash Thursday morning in Barrington, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on the 600 block of South Hough Street, just south of the village's downtown.

 

The Cook County medical examiner's office on Thursday night identified the victims as Richard A. Wetterholm, 85, of Wheeling and Mary A. Gulbranson, 78, of Barrington.

Barrington Police Chief Dave Dorn said officers were called to the scene at 10:36 a.m. by a nearby resident who had heard the crash. The vehicle, a Toyota Camry, was headed north on Hough Street when it left the roadway and landed on the other side of the road at Sturtz Street, he said.

Images from the scene show the badly damaged vehicle on its side near the intersection of Hough and Sturtz streets, with debris spread around it.

Hough Street (Route 59) was closed to traffic from Monument Avenue to where it splits at Barrington Road as first responders worked the scene. The road was reopened Thursday afternoon, Barrington officials said.

Dorn said the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team is assisting in the investigation.

