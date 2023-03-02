Crash forces closure of Route 59 near downtown Barrington

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comRescue crews and police inspect the scene of rollover car accident Thursday March 2, 2023 in the 600 block of S. Hough Street in Barrington.

Barrington police and firefighters are on the scene of rollover vehicle crash this morning that reportedly has resulted in serious injuries.

The crash occurred on the 600 block of South Hough Street, just south of downtown Barrington.

Hough Street (Route 59) was closed to traffic between Sturtz Street and Monument Avenue as first responders worked the scene.

