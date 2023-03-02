 

Crash forces closure of Route 59 near downtown Barrington

  • Barrington police and firefighters investigate a rollover crash Thursday morning on the 600 block of South Hough Street, just south of the village's downtown.

      Barrington police and firefighters investigate a rollover crash Thursday morning on the 600 block of South Hough Street, just south of the village's downtown. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

  • Barrington police and firefighters investigate a rollover crash Thursday morning on the 600 block of South Hough Street, just south of the village's downtown.

      Barrington police and firefighters investigate a rollover crash Thursday morning on the 600 block of South Hough Street, just south of the village's downtown. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

  • A portion of Hough Street (Route 59) south of downtown Barrington was closed Thursday morning and police and firefighters responded to a reportedly serious vehicle crash.

      A portion of Hough Street (Route 59) south of downtown Barrington was closed Thursday morning and police and firefighters responded to a reportedly serious vehicle crash. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

  • Barrington police continue to investigate a serious crash Thursday morning that led to the closure of a stretch of Hough Street (Route 59) south of the village's downtown.

      Barrington police continue to investigate a serious crash Thursday morning that led to the closure of a stretch of Hough Street (Route 59) south of the village's downtown. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

  • Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comRescue crews and police inspect the scene of rollover car accident Thursday March 2, 2023 in the 600 block of S. Hough Street in Barrington.

    Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comRescue crews and police inspect the scene of rollover car accident Thursday March 2, 2023 in the 600 block of S. Hough Street in Barrington.

 
Updated 3/2/2023 12:43 PM

Barrington police and firefighters are on the scene of rollover vehicle crash this morning that reportedly has resulted in serious injuries.

The crash occurred on the 600 block of South Hough Street, just south of downtown Barrington.

 

Hough Street (Route 59) was closed to traffic between Sturtz Street and Monument Avenue as first responders worked the scene.

Check back to dailyherald.com for more information as it becomes available.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 