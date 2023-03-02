 

Cook County offering help to repair veterans' homes

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 3/2/2023 11:00 AM

The Cook County Department of Veterans Affairs is accepting applications for its new home repair program.

In partnership with Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago, the county has allocated $1.25 million to complete indoor and outdoor repairs to at least 15 veteran-owned homes each year for the next two years.

 

The program is available to Cook County veteran homeowners, dependent spouses or caretakers who provide housing for a veteran. It will focus on warm, safe and dry priorities, or the need for home modification improvements. Low-income veteran homeowners will be prioritized.

Applications are due by May 1. For more information and to apply, visit cookcountyil.gov/service/veteran-home-repair-program.

"These upgrades and improvements will ensure veterans continue to live in the safety and comfort of their own homes," Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said. "Not only will these repairs change the appearance of the home, but they also help revitalize the communities and neighborhoods where these homes stand."

