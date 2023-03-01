Winter storm coming, but affected areas remain uncertain

Meteorologists are certain the Chicago area will see some heavy, wet snow accumulation starting Thursday night and lasting throughout much of Friday, they're just not so sure which part of the region will be affected most.

National Weather Service officials posted two different scenarios earlier today that show a storm track that could dump snow on the northern and western suburbs and leave the southern portion of the Chicago area largely unscathed, or the exact opposite.

"The potential for impactful accumulating snow -- heavy, wet type -- remains, although uncertainty remains unusually high," meteorologists from the agency's Romeoville office wrote in a Facebook post.

None of the forecasts include inch estimates for the snowfall that is expected to end Friday evening.

A weekend warmup is on the heels of the storm with temperatures expected in the mid-40s both Saturday and Sunday, with a chance of rain Sunday night.