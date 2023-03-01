 

Man crushed by SUV he was working underneath at home near Grayslake

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 3/1/2023 12:26 PM

A 52-year-old man was crushed by an SUV he was working underneath Tuesday afternoon at his home east of Grayslake and is in critical condition, police said Wednesday.

Investigators determined the man was changing a transmission filter on his Chevrolet Tahoe and likely raised the vehicle's front end by driving onto a decorative rock. While he was working underneath, the SUV came off the rocks and crushed him, Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said Wednesday.

 

A neighbor who heard a loud crash discovered the man under the SUV and called 911. When sheriff's deputies arrived to the residence on the 33800 block of North Oak Street the man was not breathing.

Officers performed CPR on the man until paramedics arrived. The man was rushed to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where he remains in critical condition, Covelli said.

