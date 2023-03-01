Lausch's last day as U.S. attorney in Chicago will be March 11

Chicago U.S. Attorney John Lausch officially announced his resignation Wednesday, weeks after news of his departure was first made public.

"It has been the privilege of a lifetime to lead the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago," Lausch said in a statement. "I want to thank all of my talented colleagues in the office, as well as our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, for their hard work and dedicated public service during my tenure. It was my honor each and every day to help carry out the office's mission to uphold the rule of law, keep our country safe, and protect our civil rights."

Lausch's resignation is effective March 11. Meanwhile, the role of interim U.S. attorney will now fall to Morris Pasqual, who has been serving as the office's first assistant U.S. attorney.

