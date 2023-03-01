'It really is about the training': Barrington leaders say they're prepared for train derailment

A Canadian National train passes through the crossing on Route 59 between Northwest Highway and Hough Street in Barrington. The recent derailment of a train with hazardous chemicals in Ohio has led to questions about how a similar event would be addressed in Barrington. Daily Herald file photo

Since the Canadian National Railway acquired the Elgin, Joliet & Eastern Railway in 2009, Barrington has raised concerns about the volume of freight train traffic it's caused and delays at rail crossings.

Now, in the wake of the fiery derailment of a 50-car train in East Palestine, Ohio, Barrington residents are asking what would happen if a similar disaster happened here.

"We have a lot of freight traffic, especially on the Canadian National," Village President Karen Darch said during Monday's village board meeting. "And I just want to say to the folks who are listening that that's something that's been top of mind, especially since CN purchased the former EJ&E years ago."

She said the village's firefighters and first responders have received training on hazardous material emergencies, and the town's emergency operations plan addresses scenarios involving releases of hazardous materials.

The Barrington Area Council of Governments also has conducted a hazardous materials tabletop exercise, Darch said.

Communities along freight rail paths, the railroads and federal regulators should learn from the information gathered by the National Transportation Safety Board on the Ohio derailment, which will lead to better standards, she added.

Darch also urged residents to provide the village with contact information, so officials can get in touch if an evacuation is needed.

The Ohio derailment also was addressed earlier in February at the annual Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce's "State of the Greater Barrington Area" event.

Barrington Village Manager Scott Anderson told the audience that the communities work closely together on emergency planning.

"It really is about the training and it's about all the resources that would be available if that unfortunate situation arose," he said.

South Barrington Village President Paula McCombie said the village's emergency management team prepares for disasters like the Ohio derailment.

"One of our tabletops (involves) a problem with a train tipping over (with) dangerous chemicals in there and what that does to our water supplies, since most of us are on shallow aquifers," she said.