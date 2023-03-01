 

Gurnee man intentionally crashed into tree in Beach Park, sheriff's office says

  • Authorities say a Gurnee man intentionally rammed a tree Wednesday morning in Beach Park during an argument with his passenger.

By Laaiba Mahmood
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 3/1/2023 5:59 PM

The Lake County sheriff's office says a Gurnee man who struck a tree Wednesday morning in Beach Park crashed intentionally during an argument with his passenger.

Authorities responded just before 8 a.m. to the crash scene near 29th Street and Lone Oak Road.

 

The sheriff's office said the 68-year-old driver, of the 800 block of Glenview Street, was arguing with a 38-year-old woman from Zion, with whom he has a relationship, before saying he would end both of their lives and drove off the road.

Both the driver and the passenger, whose names were not released, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Lake County state's attorney's office will pursue felony charges of aggravated battery and reckless conduct against the driver once he is discharged from the hospital, according to the news release from the sheriff's office.

