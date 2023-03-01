Elgin mayoral candidates make their cases during voter forum

Voters choosing between the two candidates for Elgin mayor are deciding between two different visions of leadership, the men say.

Mayor David Kaptain, seeking his fourth term, will face City Councilman Corey Dixon in the April 4 election. If elected, Dixon would be Elgin's first Black mayor.

The mayoral candidates, along with eight of the candidates running for city council, addressed a packed room of about 160 people Tuesday during a League of Women Voters forum at the Gail Borden Library.

Kaptain and Dixon agree on many issues facing the city, specifically the importance of replacing roughly 13,000 lead service water lines and the difficulties of funding the project, estimated at more than $100 million. They also both complimented the city's police department.

They veered off from each other when asked about their approach to economic development.

Both men lauded the partnerships the city has with groups such as the Elgin Area Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Neighborhood Association and Explore Elgin Area.

Dixon said the city and whoever is mayor need to do more.

"They are on shoestring budgets to handle economic development for what is now the sixth-largest city in the state of Illinois," Dixon said. "When I'm elected mayor, I want to make sure that not only do they have support, but that I go alongside them to make things happen."

Kaptain says the market will decide more than the city government how new development, such as the North Grove Redevelopment Area, progresses.

"I believe a lot in what the government can do, but I don't believe that government is the answer for everything," Kaptain said. "People are the answers."

Kaptain said one thing the city can do is provide for the businesses that are here and those it hopes to attract. He cited his work in helping found the Alignment Collaborative for Education as one way the government can help local businesses by providing an educated workforce.

While both men said the city finances are in good shape, Dixon said the city budget is running at a deficit by continuing to draw on its reserves and is missing opportunities by not being more proactive in attracting businesses that can diversify the city's tax base, specifically a cannabis dispensary.

"The cities that are around us (that have dispensaries) are taking advantage of additional tax revenues," he said. "We have a very restrictive code that disallows this from happening."

Kaptain said Elgin has had stable, financially sound government since he's been in office and that the city continues to meet its obligations, including unfunded mandates like replacing the lead lines and paying into pensions, despite dwindling revenue from the riverboat casino.

"The marijuana business is not going to solve our budget problems, trust me," he said.

The men also drew distinctions between themselves when asked about their vision for Elgin in the long term.

Dixon, who has served on the council for six years, said there's a perception outside Elgin that the city has been "playing it safe" and "coasting."

"At some point, you've got to strike when the iron is hot," he said. "We as a city have stayed away from taking those risks. I think Elgin is ... perfectly positioned to take things to the next level."

Dixon said earlier that it is the responsibility of the mayor to lead the city to that level.

"What we're tasked with doing is to execute on the vision of the city, and I am a visionary."

Kaptain said he's learned during his time as mayor that his vision doesn't always count.

"My vision is what your vision is," he said. "My vision will be what you see this community needs to be, and that changes day by day, month by month. The vision is the eyes of the people that live here, not Dave Kaptain's eyes."