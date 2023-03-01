East Maine School District 63 board meets Thursday
Updated 3/1/2023 12:21 PM
The East Maine School District 63 board will meet Thursday to approve student fees and rental fees for the 2023-24 school year and to discuss other business.
The meeting is set for 7:15 p.m. at the Educational Service Center, 10150 Dee Road, Des Plaines.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.