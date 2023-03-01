Beekeeping could get the green light in Lake Barrington

The Lake Barrington village board will meet Thursday night to discuss and potentially approve rules for beekeeping in town.

Keeping apiaries on residential property isn't allowed now, but that would change if the board agrees to change local building codes.

Proposed changes were discussed publicly in January and earlier this month.

The village board will discuss the matter during a committee-of-the-whole meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday. A vote could follow at 7 p.m.

Both meetings are set for village hall, 23860 N. Old Barrington Road.