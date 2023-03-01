14 Randall Road businesses burglarized early Wednesday in Batavia, Geneva

Geneva and Batavia police are investigating a burglary spree that happened early Wednesday morning along Randall Road.

Twelve businesses in Geneva and two in Batavia were burglarized, according to police.

Geneva Deputy Chief Brian Maduzia said a Great Clips salon, the New Balance and Red Wing shoe stores, a Starbucks shop, Jersey Mike's sandwich shop, Jimmy John's sandwich shop, Rose Vape, Los Cantaritos restaurant, Nancy's Pizza, Games Workshop, Tropical Smoothie Cafe and Nothing Bundt Cakes were burglarized.

Several are in the Geneva Commons shopping center at Randall and Williamsburg Avenue; the rest were in strip malls on the east and west sides of the 1700 block of Randall.

A Geneva patrol officer found a burglarized business at 2:22 a.m. in a strip shopping center on the 1700 block of South Randall Road. The offender broke storefront glass to enter.

At the same time, police received a call reporting a suspicious vehicle nearby. Batavia police tried to stop the vehicle, which turned out to be stolen. But the driver refused to pull over for them or for deputies from the Kane County sheriff's office.

The vehicle was last seen heading east on I-88. Police stopped pursuing it because of high speed and because occupants began throwing items out of the vehicle, according to Batavia police.

Batavia police said two businesses on the 1800 block of Mill Street, just off Randall, were burglarized.

A list of items stolen is still being compiled, Geneva police said.

People with information are asked to call Geneva police at (630) 232-4736 or Batavia police at (630) 454-2500.