Images: IHSA Boys State Swimming and Diving finals
Updated 2/25/2023 8:27 PM
Images from the IHSA Boys State Swimming and Diving finals Saturday in Westmont.
Downers Grove North's Ethan Weingust swims the backstroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay consolation heat during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Cary-Grove's Connor Chan swims the breaststroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay consolation heat during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Downers Grove North's Harrison Platt looks at his time after swimming the freestyle leg of the 200-yard medley relay consolation heat during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central's Joshua Bey swims the breaststroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay championship heat during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
St. Charles East's Leo Czerwinski swims the Athletes with Disabilities heat 200-yard freestyle athletes with disabilities during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central fans cheer on their 200-yard medley relay during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
St. Charles East's Kyle Algrim takes off the blocks for the consolation heat of the 200-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Marmion's Cameron Aristuk swims the Athletes with Disabilities heat of the 200-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central's Nate Harris swims the championship heat of the 200-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Lyons Township's Quinn Collins takes off the blocks for the consolation heat of the 200-yard individual medley during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Lyons Township's Quinn Collins swims in the consolation heat of the 200-yard individual medley during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Cary-Grove's William Watson competes in the consolation heat of the 200-yard individual medley during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central's Jeffrey Hou competes in the championship heat of the 100-yard butterfly during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Cary Grove's William Watson checks his time following the 200-yard individual medley consolation heat during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central teammates Joshua Bey (right) and Jeffrey Hou embrace after taking first (Hou) and second (Bey) in the championship heat of the 200-yard individual medley during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central's Jeffrey Hou competes in the championship heat of the 200-yard individual medley during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Downers Grove North's Aiden Musso smiles after competing in the consolation heat of the 50-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central's Vidar Carlbaum takes off for the championship heat of the 50-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Marmion's Sean Wehner competes in the consolation heat of the 100-yard butterfly during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central teammates Andrew Gilbert (right) and Vidar Carlbaum congratulate each other following the championship heat of the 50-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central's Noah Priest competes in the championship heat of the 100-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale South's Parker Chan competes in the consolation heat of the 500-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
St. Charles East's Kyle Algrim competes in the consolation heat of the 500-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Barrington's Rylan Anselm competes in the championship heat of the 500-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Marmion's Tyler Conner competes in the consolation heat of the 500-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Oswego co-op's Chase Maier competes in the championship heat of the 500-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Neuqua Valley's Alex Parkinson competes in the championship heat of the 500-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Barrington's Lucas Bucaro competes in the championship heat of the 500-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Neuqua Valley's Alex Parkinson reacts to winning the championship heat of the 500-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central's Joshua Bey competes in the championship heat of the 100-yard breaststroke during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central's Joshua Bey does a back flip after winning the100-yard breaststroke championship heat during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central's Andrew Fix competes in the championship heat of the 100-yard breaststroke during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central's Joshua Bey celebrates his win in the 100-yard breaststroke championship heat during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central's Noah Priest takes off the blocks for the championship heat of the 100-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Stevenson swimmers carry their third-place trophy following the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
New Trier swimmers celebrate their runner-up finish in the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central swimmers celebrate their first-place finish in the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central Athletic Director Dan Jones watches as the boys swim team collect their first-place trophy in the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central swimmers celebrate their first-place finish in the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central Athletic Director Dan Jones jumps into the water following the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
