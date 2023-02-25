 

Images: IHSA Boys State Swimming and Diving finals

 
By Staff reports
Updated 2/25/2023 8:27 PM

Images from the IHSA Boys State Swimming and Diving finals Saturday in Westmont.

Hinsdale Central celebrates after winning the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
  Hinsdale Central celebrates after winning the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Michael Wywrocki of Stevenson competes in the 200 yard Medley Relay during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
  Michael Wywrocki of Stevenson competes in the 200 yard Medley Relay during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Michael Wywrocki of Stevenson competes in the 200 yard Medley Relay during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
  Michael Wywrocki of Stevenson competes in the 200 yard Medley Relay during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Ryan Eidelman, of Glenbrook South competes in the Boys 200 Yard Freestyle during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
  Ryan Eidelman, of Glenbrook South competes in the Boys 200 Yard Freestyle during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Rylan Anselm of Barrington competes in the Boys 200 Yard Freestyle during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
  Rylan Anselm of Barrington competes in the Boys 200 Yard Freestyle during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Lucas Bucaro of Barrington competes in the Boys 200 Yard IM during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
  Lucas Bucaro of Barrington competes in the Boys 200 Yard IM during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Jack Curtin of Stevenson competes in the Boys 50 Yard Freestyle during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
  Jack Curtin of Stevenson competes in the Boys 50 Yard Freestyle during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Lucas Bucaro of Barrington competes in the Boys 200 Yard IM during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
  Lucas Bucaro of Barrington competes in the Boys 200 Yard IM during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brady Johnson of West Chicago prepares to compete in the Boys 50 Yard Freestyle during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
  Brady Johnson of West Chicago prepares to compete in the Boys 50 Yard Freestyle during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brady Johnson of West Chicago looks at his time after competing in the Boys 50 Yard Freestyle during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
  Brady Johnson of West Chicago looks at his time after competing in the Boys 50 Yard Freestyle during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Sami Kassir of Hinsdale Central competes in the Boys 1 mtr Diving during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
  Sami Kassir of Hinsdale Central competes in the Boys 1 mtr Diving during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Cooper Kosanovich of Nazareth Academy competes in the Boys 1 mtr Diving during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
  Cooper Kosanovich of Nazareth Academy competes in the Boys 1 mtr Diving during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Danny Silverstein of Stevenson competes in the Boys 1 mtr Diving during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
  Danny Silverstein of Stevenson competes in the Boys 1 mtr Diving during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Ben Mears of Fremd competes in the Boys 1 mtr Diving during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
  Ben Mears of Fremd competes in the Boys 1 mtr Diving during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Sami Kassir of Hinsdale Central competes in the Boys 1 mtr Diving during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
  Sami Kassir of Hinsdale Central competes in the Boys 1 mtr Diving during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Ethan Paul of Libertyville competes in the Boys 1 mtr Diving during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
  Ethan Paul of Libertyville competes in the Boys 1 mtr Diving during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Matthew Yuan of Glenbrook North competes in the Boys 1 mtr Diving during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
  Matthew Yuan of Glenbrook North competes in the Boys 1 mtr Diving during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Holden Wheeler of Buffalo Grove competes in the Boys 1 mtr Diving during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
  Holden Wheeler of Buffalo Grove competes in the Boys 1 mtr Diving during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Ben Mears of Fremd competes in the Boys 1 mtr Diving during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
  Ben Mears of Fremd competes in the Boys 1 mtr Diving during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Kyren Whiting of Rolling Meadows competes in the Boys 1 mtr Diving during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
  Kyren Whiting of Rolling Meadows competes in the Boys 1 mtr Diving during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Aiden Musick, of New Trier competes in the Boys 100 Yard Butterfly during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
  Aiden Musick, of New Trier competes in the Boys 100 Yard Butterfly during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Aiden Musick, of New Trier competes in the Boys 100 Yard Butterfly during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
  Aiden Musick, of New Trier competes in the Boys 100 Yard Butterfly during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brady Johnson of West Chicago competes in the Boys 100 Yard Backstroke during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
  Brady Johnson of West Chicago competes in the Boys 100 Yard Backstroke during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Max Goettsch of Naperville Central competes in the Boys 100 Yard Freestyle during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
  Max Goettsch of Naperville Central competes in the Boys 100 Yard Freestyle during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Alex Lakin of Naperville Central competes in the Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
  Alex Lakin of Naperville Central competes in the Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke during the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Hinsdale Central celebrates after winning the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
  Hinsdale Central celebrates after winning the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Hinsdale Central celebrates after winning the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
  Hinsdale Central celebrates after winning the IHSA Boys state swim finals Saturday February 25, 2023 in Westmont.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Downers Grove North's Ethan Weingust swims the backstroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay consolation heat during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Downers Grove North's Ethan Weingust swims the backstroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay consolation heat during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Cary-Grove's Connor Chan swims the breaststroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay consolation heat during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Cary-Grove's Connor Chan swims the breaststroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay consolation heat during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Downers Grove North's Harrison Platt looks at his time after swimming the freestyle leg of the 200-yard medley relay consolation heat during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Downers Grove North's Harrison Platt looks at his time after swimming the freestyle leg of the 200-yard medley relay consolation heat during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Hinsdale Central's Joshua Bey swims the breaststroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay championship heat during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central's Joshua Bey swims the breaststroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay championship heat during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
St. Charles East's Leo Czerwinski swims the Athletes with Disabilities heat 200-yard freestyle athletes with disabilities during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
St. Charles East's Leo Czerwinski swims the Athletes with Disabilities heat 200-yard freestyle athletes with disabilities during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Hinsdale Central fans cheer on their 200-yard medley relay during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central fans cheer on their 200-yard medley relay during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
St. Charles East's Kyle Algrim takes off the blocks for the consolation heat of the 200-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
St. Charles East's Kyle Algrim takes off the blocks for the consolation heat of the 200-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Marmion's Cameron Aristuk swims the Athletes with Disabilities heat of the 200-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Marmion's Cameron Aristuk swims the Athletes with Disabilities heat of the 200-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Hinsdale Central's Nate Harris swims the championship heat of the 200-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central's Nate Harris swims the championship heat of the 200-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Lyons Township's Quinn Collins takes off the blocks for the consolation heat of the 200-yard individual medley during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Lyons Township's Quinn Collins takes off the blocks for the consolation heat of the 200-yard individual medley during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Lyons Township's Quinn Collins swims in the consolation heat of the 200-yard individual medley during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Lyons Township's Quinn Collins swims in the consolation heat of the 200-yard individual medley during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Cary-Grove's William Watson competes in the consolation heat of the 200-yard individual medley during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Cary-Grove's William Watson competes in the consolation heat of the 200-yard individual medley during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Hinsdale Central's Jeffrey Hou competes in the championship heat of the 100-yard butterfly during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central's Jeffrey Hou competes in the championship heat of the 100-yard butterfly during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Cary Grove's William Watson checks his time following the 200-yard individual medley consolation heat during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Cary Grove's William Watson checks his time following the 200-yard individual medley consolation heat during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Hinsdale Central teammates Joshua Bey (right) and Jeffrey Hou embrace after taking first (Hou) and second (Bey) in the championship heat of the 200-yard individual medley during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central teammates Joshua Bey (right) and Jeffrey Hou embrace after taking first (Hou) and second (Bey) in the championship heat of the 200-yard individual medley during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Hinsdale Central's Jeffrey Hou competes in the championship heat of the 200-yard individual medley during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central's Jeffrey Hou competes in the championship heat of the 200-yard individual medley during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Downers Grove North's Aiden Musso smiles after competing in the consolation heat of the 50-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Downers Grove North's Aiden Musso smiles after competing in the consolation heat of the 50-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Hinsdale Central's Vidar Carlbaum takes off for the championship heat of the 50-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central's Vidar Carlbaum takes off for the championship heat of the 50-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Marmion's Sean Wehner competes in the consolation heat of the 100-yard butterfly during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Marmion's Sean Wehner competes in the consolation heat of the 100-yard butterfly during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Hinsdale Central teammates Andrew Gilbert (right) and Vidar Carlbaum congratulate each other following the championship heat of the 50-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central teammates Andrew Gilbert (right) and Vidar Carlbaum congratulate each other following the championship heat of the 50-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Hinsdale Central's Noah Priest competes in the championship heat of the 100-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central's Noah Priest competes in the championship heat of the 100-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Hinsdale South's Parker Chan competes in the consolation heat of the 500-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale South's Parker Chan competes in the consolation heat of the 500-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
St. Charles East's Kyle Algrim competes in the consolation heat of the 500-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
St. Charles East's Kyle Algrim competes in the consolation heat of the 500-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Barrington's Rylan Anselm competes in the championship heat of the 500-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Barrington's Rylan Anselm competes in the championship heat of the 500-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Marmion's Tyler Conner competes in the consolation heat of the 500-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Marmion's Tyler Conner competes in the consolation heat of the 500-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Oswego co-op's Chase Maier competes in the championship heat of the 500-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Oswego co-op's Chase Maier competes in the championship heat of the 500-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Neuqua Valley's Alex Parkinson competes in the championship heat of the 500-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Neuqua Valley's Alex Parkinson competes in the championship heat of the 500-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Barrington's Lucas Bucaro competes in the championship heat of the 500-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Barrington's Lucas Bucaro competes in the championship heat of the 500-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Neuqua Valley's Alex Parkinson reacts to winning the championship heat of the 500-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Neuqua Valley's Alex Parkinson reacts to winning the championship heat of the 500-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Hinsdale Central's Joshua Bey competes in the championship heat of the 100-yard breaststroke during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central's Joshua Bey competes in the championship heat of the 100-yard breaststroke during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Hinsdale Central's Joshua Bey does a back flip after winning the100-yard breaststroke championship heat during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central's Joshua Bey does a back flip after winning the100-yard breaststroke championship heat during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Hinsdale Central's Andrew Fix competes in the championship heat of the 100-yard breaststroke during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central's Andrew Fix competes in the championship heat of the 100-yard breaststroke during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Hinsdale Central's Joshua Bey celebrates his win in the 100-yard breaststroke championship heat during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central's Joshua Bey celebrates his win in the 100-yard breaststroke championship heat during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Hinsdale Central's Noah Priest takes off the blocks for the championship heat of the 100-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central's Noah Priest takes off the blocks for the championship heat of the 100-yard freestyle during the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Stevenson swimmers carry their third-place trophy following the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Stevenson swimmers carry their third-place trophy following the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
New Trier swimmers celebrate their runner-up finish in the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
New Trier swimmers celebrate their runner-up finish in the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Hinsdale Central swimmers celebrate their first-place finish in the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central swimmers celebrate their first-place finish in the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Hinsdale Central Athletic Director Dan Jones watches as the boys swim team collect their first-place trophy in the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central Athletic Director Dan Jones watches as the boys swim team collect their first-place trophy in the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Hinsdale Central swimmers celebrate their first-place finish in the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central swimmers celebrate their first-place finish in the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Hinsdale Central Athletic Director Dan Jones jumps into the water following the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Hinsdale Central Athletic Director Dan Jones jumps into the water following the IHSA Boys State Championships at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com
Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 