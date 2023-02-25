Ex-employee of Des Plaines hotel arrested in tool theft, police say

A now-former employee at a Des Plaines hotel is facing charges after using a company credit card to buy more than $10,000 worth of power tools that he kept, police said.

Erik Olson, 44, of the 8000 block of Lake Street in River Forest, was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony theft.

Olson had been working at the Courtyard Marriott, 2950 S River Road, when he bought the tools, police said. The purchases date back to June but weren't reported to police until this month.

A batch of improper purchases was discovered in November, and more were uncovered in December, police said. That led to a company audit of Olson's corporate credit card, which revealed 27 purchases of power tools, none of which could be found at the hotel when an inventory check was conducted, police said.

Olson didn't indicate what he intended to do with the tools, police said.