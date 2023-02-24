Why changes to Terminal 5 ride-share pickups are arriving Monday at O'Hare

If your plane lands at O'Hare International Airport's Terminal 5 and you've booked a ride-share, pickups move to Terminal 2 effective Monday, the Chicago Department of Aviation announced. Daily Herald File Photo

A location tweak is coming Monday for O'Hare International Airport travelers arriving at Terminal 5 who booked a ride with Uber, Lyft or a similar service.

The Chicago Department of Aviation is shifting ride-share pickups at Terminal 5 to the upper level of Terminal 2, which can be reached by an Airport Transit System train, officials said Friday.

"The change is the latest in a series of efforts by the CDA to reduce congestion in the lower level arrival lanes at O'Hare by consolidating most app-based pickups at one location: the upper level departures area of Terminal 2," administrators said in a statement.

The train trip takes about five minutes, and the ATS runs 24 hours a day.

Taxis and limousines will still be available at all terminals and ride-share drivers can drop off passengers at any terminal as usual.

"The CDA thanks passengers for their patience as the agency continues to work to offer improved ground transportation to all passengers," officials said.

Terminal 5 previously only handled international operations, but in October 2022 it expanded to domestic flights when Delta Air Lines relocated from Terminal 2 into a larger space with 10 new gates, part of a massive CDA improvement project.